dailyutahchronicle.com
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
eastidahonews.com
Strep throat is one of many illnesses to watch during an ‘immunological catch-up,’ Utah doctor says
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Just like many other illnesses, strep throat is more common this year than over the last few years, according to Dr. Timothy C. Larsen, a pediatrician at Intermountain Redrock Pediatrics. And he said as school starts back up in January the number of cases...
ksl.com
New Year's Eve roundup: What are Utahns doing to celebrate the New Year?
SALT LAKE CITY — Family gatherings, friend celebrations and fireworks galore will be ringing in the brand new year Saturday on New Year's Eve. The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Pkwy in Draper, is hosting what they call a "turtle-y jaw-some party" to ring in 2023. The event is hosted by B98.7 KBEE-FM and includes confetti-filled countdowns at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All New Year's Eve festivities are included with the price of aquarium admission.
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide
ST. GEORGE, UT – December 31, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Open your heart and your home this holiday season by adopting a new best friend. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary...
kslnewsradio.com
New bill to punish doctors who provide transgender-related medical care to minors
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah lawmaker opened a new bill that would punish doctors who give transgender-related medical care to minors. Rep. Rex Shipp, R-Cedar City, is sponsoring the new bill. Shipp told KSL NewsRadio that the bill “Prohibits surgery — top or bottom surgery. Prohibits cross-sex hormones,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
foxwilmington.com
Dog Reunited With Family After Getting Lost in Utah Mountains on Christmas
One dog had quite the Christmas Day adventure in the Utah mountains. Nala was on a hike with her family on Christmas Eve when she got separated and lost near Waterfall Canyon in Utah. Nala was spotted by drone cameras sent out by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and...
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Utah
Utah is home to over 240 species of trees, many of which are native to the area. The geography of Utah includes high mountain peaks, expansive deserts, and sweeping valleys, all providing a diverse range of climates and growing conditions for these native tree species. From the hot and dry...
kjzz.com
Utah boy in ICU after contracting flu, strep, pneumonia simultaneously
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah boy who contracted influenza, pneumonia, and strep -- all at once -- was admitted into the ICU just before Christmas, where he and his family have been since. Syracuse mother Brittani McCleery said these past two weeks have been a nightmare. "The...
upr.org
Flight cancellations lead Utah couple to take a 13-hour road trip with 3 strangers
Following dozens of flight cancellations across the country, a North Salt Lake couple opted to take a 13-hour-long road trip home for the holidays alongside people they never met. After visiting family, Spencer and Jana Horn flew from Des Moines, Iowa to Denver, Colorado on Wednesday only to have their...
kvnutalk
Confusion over CCSD return to class after Winter Break – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN—As Cache Valley residents prepare to return to work and school after the school districts’ Winter Break, there is confusion in why Cache County School District teachers, students and staff will returned to school on Monday, a day considered a federal holiday in observance of the New Year.
upr.org
Egg and chicken prices at their highest point in Utah
Many families that have had to adjust their budgets in response to inflation are hoping that the new year will bring lower costs, especially since the cost of chicken and eggs are the highest they’ve ever been. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of eggs...
Park Record
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws
Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
KSLTV
Utahns drive to Rose Bowl early to avoid next winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation urged Utahns headed to southern California for the Rose Bowl to plan ahead and leave early. “Sunday into Monday we’re going to see a statewide storm that is going to make traveling very challenging,” UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said.
cityweekly.net
Utah Restaurants Best of 2022: Season's Eatings
Another year of dining out has come and gone, and while the year is ending with the news of some truly heartbreaking closures—especially when awesome bakeries are concerned—it has also provided quite a few memorable experiences for this locally-sourced food dude. While I will wish our eateries who have closed their doors this year a very fond farewell and hope to see their proprietors do something awesome in the future, I also wanted to take some time and reflect upon the most memorable restaurant experiences that I had over the course of 2022.
davisjournal.com
Finding the rare, lost and maybe haunted
What started out as a dare from their 9-year-old son has now turned into a growing family business. Lost and Found Thrift in Bountiful has been in business for about 12 years. The Roddas started the business on the basis that they grew up on. After their first purchase of...
Feet of snow for Utah’s mountains this weekend
Happy Friday, Utah! Moisture is streaming into the Beehive State today and will continue over the next several days. These storms will be able to tap into subtropical moisture from the atmospheric river moving into the western U.S. to allow significant moisture to move into the intermountain west.
These are the most popular baby names for boys in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Utah in 2021.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
University of Idaho alums in Utah react to arrest of suspect in student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — A 28-year-old man is now in police custody in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, and alums in Utah react to his capture with relief and sadness. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their...
ksl.com
Snows and a Rose: Travel disruptions expected amid weekend winter storms
SALT LAKE CITY — Travel on Utah roads this weekend is expected to be extremely difficult due to multiple winter weather advisories and heavy snow. And travelers driving to the Rose Bowl are advised to leave before Sunday to avoid the worst day of travel. Roads are already starting...
