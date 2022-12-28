ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical

Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
New Year's Eve roundup: What are Utahns doing to celebrate the New Year?

SALT LAKE CITY — Family gatherings, friend celebrations and fireworks galore will be ringing in the brand new year Saturday on New Year's Eve. The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Pkwy in Draper, is hosting what they call a "turtle-y jaw-some party" to ring in 2023. The event is hosted by B98.7 KBEE-FM and includes confetti-filled countdowns at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All New Year's Eve festivities are included with the price of aquarium admission.
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – December 31, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Open your heart and your home this holiday season by adopting a new best friend. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Utah

Utah is home to over 240 species of trees, many of which are native to the area. The geography of Utah includes high mountain peaks, expansive deserts, and sweeping valleys, all providing a diverse range of climates and growing conditions for these native tree species. From the hot and dry...
Egg and chicken prices at their highest point in Utah

Many families that have had to adjust their budgets in response to inflation are hoping that the new year will bring lower costs, especially since the cost of chicken and eggs are the highest they’ve ever been. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of eggs...
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws

Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
Utahns drive to Rose Bowl early to avoid next winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation urged Utahns headed to southern California for the Rose Bowl to plan ahead and leave early. “Sunday into Monday we’re going to see a statewide storm that is going to make traveling very challenging,” UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said.
Utah Restaurants Best of 2022: Season's Eatings

Another year of dining out has come and gone, and while the year is ending with the news of some truly heartbreaking closures—especially when awesome bakeries are concerned—it has also provided quite a few memorable experiences for this locally-sourced food dude. While I will wish our eateries who have closed their doors this year a very fond farewell and hope to see their proprietors do something awesome in the future, I also wanted to take some time and reflect upon the most memorable restaurant experiences that I had over the course of 2022.
Finding the rare, lost and maybe haunted

What started out as a dare from their 9-year-old son has now turned into a growing family business. Lost and Found Thrift in Bountiful has been in business for about 12 years. The Roddas started the business on the basis that they grew up on. After their first purchase of...
Feet of snow for Utah’s mountains this weekend

Happy Friday, Utah! Moisture is streaming into the Beehive State today and will continue over the next several days. These storms will be able to tap into subtropical moisture from the atmospheric river moving into the western U.S. to allow significant moisture to move into the intermountain west.
