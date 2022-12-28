ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History

The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers

After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?

The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player

The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News

The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put...
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe Received His Grandson On LeBron James' Birthday: "Baby GOAT"

Shannon Sharpe has been known as one of the biggest LeBron James defenders in the media, even overshadowing his NFL career at times. The former tight end was really great at his job and was one of the biggest trash-talkers in the league, but right now, he's more famous for other things.
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks and Pacers discussed trade around Obi Toppin

New York Knicks backup forward Obi Toppin is currently out with a knee injury, but that has not stopped teams from expressing interest in the third-year forward. With the Knicks gearing up for a big trade deadline that is expected to be incredibly active for them, they are willing to offer whoever they must to get a good deal in place.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

The Only Way The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Victor Wembanyama And Save The Franchise

The Los Angeles Lakers are in dire straits. And 35 games into the 2022-23 season, their chances of making the postseason look bleaker with every defeat they endure. It's hard to imagine this outfit bouncing back into playoff contention, let alone staking a claim for another championship. There's nothing novel about what the Lakers are going through this season, considering they went through the same last year. They failed to make the playoffs ending their regular season with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Scout Believes The Rockets Could Compete For Championships If They Got James Harden And Drafted Victor Wembanyama

The Houston Rockets went from title contenders to bottom-feeders in an instant but to their credit, they have done a great job of assembling a talented young core in that time. They have got the likes of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jabari Smith Jr. within their ranks and they might be getting the most talented youngster of them all next year.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans

CLEVELAND (AP) — The action at Cleveland Cavaliers games from now on won’t be limited to dunks, layups, 3-pointers and anything else happening on the court. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the NBA team is opening a stylish, two-story sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans can wager on games across the country — along with the one they’re attending.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA

It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market

The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum's Tweet About LeBron James Is Going Viral

On Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is celebrating his 38th birthday. He is also taking on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia. During the game, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about James that is going viral on Twitter. Tatum: "Sitting...
LOS ANGELES, CA

