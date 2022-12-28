Read full article on original website
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio. Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
Hancock County police searching for robbery suspect
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Hancock County Sheriff's office is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery. The robbery occurred on Saturday at the Premier Bank on Liberty Street in Arlington at around 9:50 a.m.. Police say the suspect delivered a note to one of the tellers, demanding...
Lanes reopen on I-90 E near Lakewood
Lanes have reopened after a disabled vehicle delayed traffic on I-90 East near Lakewood Thursday evening.
Fidler’s on the Grand to close until further notice after family involved in Ohio crash
Mark and Lisa Taylor own the Lansing restaurant, and are both in the hospital after being involved in a terrible 46-car crash in Sandusky County, Ohio.
Erie County park damaged by vandalism, no arrests
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township officials are asking for help in locating the people who vandalized a local park. According to officials, the damage happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Strickfaden Park. Many of the holiday displays were damaged. If you have any information please call...
Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
Medical examiner identifies body recovered from Lake Erie as missing Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials released the identity Friday of the deceased man recovered from Lake Erie the day prior. The medical examiner identified the victim as Adam Harry, 33, of Lakewood. Cleveland Metroparks say crews found Harry’s body around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8700 block of...
Historic Toledo shoe repair shop looks to legacy, future of business
Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair has stayed in the same location for 75 years. Here's how two brothers are continuing their father's legacy.
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
Lorain firefighters rescue dog from Lake Erie
A dog who got loose from his yard Wednesday and ended up falling into Lake Erie was rescued by members of the Lorain Fire Department.
Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program
An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with all 54 of its animals spending the holidays in a loving home. Each animal is spending...
Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall
From 5+ days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup. From 5 days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup.
‘Pickle Drop’ to be held in Galion
GALION- It seems like there’s constantly something new and clever occurring in Galion. The opening of 2023 will be no different. This Saturday night is the first annual New Year’s Eve “Pickle Drop,” nicknamed in honor of the annual Pickle Run Festival that transpires each summer at Heise Park.
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
Police looking for shootout suspect that escaped from central Ohio hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old suspect in an officer-involved shooting is on the loose in central Ohio after escaping from a local hospital. Jacob D. Davidson, 38, escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. Davidson is […]
