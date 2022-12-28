ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Clinton, OH

13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Seemed like deja vu when turning onto Pearl Road: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Wouldn’t you know – as soon as a road project is complete, something unexpected happens and the roadway is torn up. It looked like a water main break on Pearl Road just in time for the holidays, making it an adventure for those wanting to get to Walgreens or the other shops near the corner of Center Road. For everyone who had to dodge construction all summer long in the same area, it was not a happy surprise, I’m sure. Deja vu?
BRUNSWICK, OH
13abc.com

Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio. Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Hancock County police searching for robbery suspect

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Hancock County Sheriff's office is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery. The robbery occurred on Saturday at the Premier Bank on Liberty Street in Arlington at around 9:50 a.m.. Police say the suspect delivered a note to one of the tellers, demanding...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Erie County park damaged by vandalism, no arrests

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township officials are asking for help in locating the people who vandalized a local park. According to officials, the damage happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Strickfaden Park. Many of the holiday displays were damaged. If you have any information please call...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
TOLEDO, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program

An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with all 54 of its animals spending the holidays in a loving home. Each animal is spending...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall

From 5+ days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup. From 5 days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup.
Galion Inquirer

‘Pickle Drop’ to be held in Galion

GALION- It seems like there’s constantly something new and clever occurring in Galion. The opening of 2023 will be no different. This Saturday night is the first annual New Year’s Eve “Pickle Drop,” nicknamed in honor of the annual Pickle Run Festival that transpires each summer at Heise Park.
GALION, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
TOLEDO, OH

