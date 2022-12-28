Read full article on original website
Libby career criminal agrees to plea deal in drug case
Dec. 30—A career criminal from Libby struck a plea deal with the Lincoln County Attorney's Office after a recent arrest on methamphetamine possession charges. Guy Eric Waldron, 45, was initially charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, theft and criminal endangerment after two separate incidents on July 24. In...
Suspected thief admits to stealing SUV, sodas
Dec. 30—A man accused of stealing a vehicle from a North Meridian Road repair shop in June and later breaking into an Evergreen business has changed his plea in Flathead County District Court. Barah Zebariah Wood, 23, pleaded guilty to amended misdemeanor charges in the latter case and felony...
Sword-wielding robbery suspect faces felony charges
Dec. 29—A Flathead County man arrested after allegedly cutting through school property armed with a knife in April is back behind bars, this time accused of threatening a man with a sword during a Dec. 10 robbery. Caelus James Hattel, 19, of Kalispell faces felony robbery and criminal possession...
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
Trout Creek Murder Exoneree Reaches $5 million Settlement in Wrongful Conviction Lawsuit
Richard Raugust, who served 18 years in the Montana State Prison before he was exonerated for a murder he didn’t commit, has reached a $5 million settlement with Sanders County in a federal civil rights lawsuit he filed seeking damages for the misconduct that contributed to his wrongful conviction.
Man shot at gas station in Kalispell Friday night
KALISPELL, Mont. - Multiple people were detained following a shooting in Kalispell Friday night. The Kalispell Police Department (KPD) reports law enforcement was dispatched to the Town Pump on W Reserve Dr. around 9:30 pm for a report of an assault with a weapon. On scene, officers found an argument...
Montana Innocence Project reacts to settlement with its first freed client
The Montana Innocence Project is currently working on roughly 50 active investigation cases. A recent settlement gives hope to current and future clients.
2 arrested in Sanders County following discovery of hundreds of pills
Two people are behind bars in the Sanders County jail after pills and drugs were found in a vehicle.
Suspect arrested after SWAT team called to incident south of Columbia Falls
MISSOULA, Mont. — One man is in custody after an incident south of Columbia Falls that brought out a SWAT team and forced the closure of a portion of Highway 206. Sheriff Brian Heino says Kent Childs, 40, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Friday on charges of partner family member assault and assault with a weapon. Additional charges are possible pending further investigation.
Kalispell man ID'd as victim of fatal crash on Highway 83
Authorities have released the name of a man from Kalispell who died in a recent crash in the Swan Valley.
Mayor, Peggy Williams releases statement on City of Libby Police Department
On November 21, 2022, three employees of the Libby Police Department resigned abruptly expressing dissatisfaction with workplace conditions. As a result, the city initiated its own investigation, which included interviews of current and former employees and a review of other relevant evidence. As is common for investigations of this type, the city took the additional step of placing Libby City of Police Chief Scott Kessel on administrative leave until the investigation was completed.
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
Kalispell crews to pick up Christmas trees
Kalispell city crews will be picking up residents' Christmas trees through Jan. 13. There is no drop-off location in Kalispell for trees.
2022 Business Year in Review: An Economic Slowdown
After 2021 shattered tourism records and housing prices skyrocketed as the pandemic triggered tremendous growth in the Flathead Valley, a tight labor market, a rise in interest rates and inflation brought an economic slowdown – but economists stop short of declaring a recession. Following a year of significant growth, 2022 also brought a decline in travel numbers at Glacier Park International Airport and northwest Montana’s tourism destinations reported a slowdown as a result of inflation and high fuel prices.
Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort
MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
Winter Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel at Glacier Park Airport
After winter weather and chaotic holiday travel canceled thousands of flights across U.S. airports at the end of December, a cold snap followed by freezing rain and fog forced Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) to shut down in the afternoon and evening of Christmas Day. “It was to be expected,”...
