West Fork man dead after tase following traffic stop
A West Fork man is dead after being tased while being taken into custody following a traffic stop.
KHBS
Washington County rehires doctor who is subject of federal lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Robert Karas will continue to provide medical care at the Washington County Detention Center, the Washington County Quorum Court decided on Thursday. Four inmates filed a federal lawsuit against Karas, the detention center, and the sheriff, saying they were unknowingly prescribed an anti-parasitic drug to...
Boil orders issued across areas in Arkansas
HACKETT, Ark. — A boil order has been issued for some residents in Sebastian and Crawford counties over the last few days, whether due to cold weather, consumption or water line issues. Sebastian County. According to officials with James Fork Regional Water, customers were asked to conserve water on...
Arkansas State Police investigating man's death after West Fork traffic stop
WEST FORK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police announced an investigation into a West Fork man's death after he was tased by police following a traffic stop on Thursday, Dec. 29. According to a state police press release, 49-year-old Michael Hanna died after he was "being taken into custody...
KHBS
Sebastian, Crawford County communities impacted by boil orders
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — It's been a week since the single-digit cold caused pipes to freeze, and some communities have not had their water restored. Parts of Sebastian and Crawford counties are still dealing with water interruptions. "We had, you know, freeze-ups and meters and they've been bursting and...
Springdale business catches fire
Springdale fire crews responded to a structure fire Friday morning at the corner of W Randall Wobbe Lane and Thompson Street.
Fire at Rogers senior living facility caused by cigarette, fire chief says
ROGERS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at Morada Senior Living located at the 2500 block of N 22nd St. around 6 a.m. in Rogers on Wednesday. According to the Rogers Fire Department, they responded to an alarm fire where the arriving crews reported a fire on the third floor. No injuries have been reported and there is little smoke damage, officials say.
KHBS
ASP: West Fork, Arkansas man dies after fight with police officer who used taser
WEST FORK, Ark. — A West Fork man died after a fight with a police officer who used a taser, according to a news release sent by the Arkansas State Police. A West Fork police officer pulled over Michael J. Hanna, 49, at about 4:15 p.m. on Highway 71.
KHBS
Suspect arrested in connection with Rogers gas station shooting
ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers police arrested 28-year-old Cory Thompson in connection with a Friday night shooting at a Casey's gas station on N 2nd Street. According to a probable cause affidavit, employees at the gas station reported hearing gunshots at around 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The report said surveillance...
Springdale police looking for people related to theft, fraud
Springdale police need help looking for theft and fraud suspects.
Casey's General Store in Rogers sees shooting over stolen car
ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Rogers Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 Rogers Police Officers responded to Casey's general store at 514 North 2nd Street in reference to a shooting call. They described hearing gunshots and seeing two males running through the parking lot. Another employee was...
Delaware County Sheriff opens criminal investigation after dead cows left near waterways
COLCORD, Okla. — New Life Ranch is just a half mile downstream from where multiple dead cows have been left in a field close to a creek that runs into Flint Creek alongside the ranch. Delaware County Sheriff James Beck confirmed to FOX23 that he opened a criminal investigation...
thv11.com
Fireworks banned on NYE in these Arkansas cities
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
Crews battle fire at senior home in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at Morada Senior Living located at the 2500-block of N 22nd St. around 6 a.m. in Rogers. According to the Rogers Fire Department, they responded to a second alarm fire where the arriving crews reported a fire on the third floor Wednesday, Dec. 28.
UPDATE: RPD arrest suspect in Casey’s shooting
Foot chase leads to the arrest of a man suspected of a Rogers gas station shooting that damaged a car.
Accident cleared after backing up traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
An accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville on Dec. 29.
Sanders to nominate former Washington County judge to state
A local judge will soon be elevated to a higher position with Arkansas' new governor.
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Rescue groups team up to house animals after broken pipe left Springdale shelter without water and electricity
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Over 60 animals housed at the Springdale Animal Shelter have been moved and placed at various local shelters after a broken pipe left the facility without water and electricity. The broken pipe was caused by recent winter weather which brought freezing temperatures and snow into the...
New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023
ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
