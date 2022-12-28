ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

I would love to teach my kids to appreciate being bored – because these days I never am

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42t7yC_0jwXCXGq00
‘I no longer believe that hard work is morally good, nor that it is the secret to success.’

Nobody move. Don’t touch a thing. At this exact moment everything’s perfect.

The world is of course still going to hell in a handbasket but we’re smack in the middle of the best few days of the whole year.

Right now you’re probably not at work. There are probably no emails coming in. You’re reading this so you’re online but you could and should just log off once you get to the bottom. The demands of commercial productivity ordinarily imposed upon us are at their lowest possible point and we should embrace this.

Go outside and enjoy the sun. Collapse on the couch and watch the cricket. Swing in a hammock with a stalk of wheat hanging out of the side of your mouth.

For parents, this golden week has even more relevance. There’s no school to get them ready for and no activities you need to take them to. They’re still half-drunk on a surfeit of Christmas presents and if they say they’re bored you have the best possible riposte: “Well, I guess you won’t need presents next year if they’re so boring.”

Mic drop.

In truth, however, I’d love to teach them to appreciate being bored, because these days I never am.

I wish I could be but, in the rare moments I don’t have the fear of a deadline hovering over me, my overwhelming emotion is, well, still fear. Fear that I’m missing something, neglecting something or that by doing “nothing” I’m just not doing my best.

This week I’m forced to confront the fact that I am no good at being idle but also that the importance of idleness is something that has been conditioned out of us by nearly every system of human organisation since the dawn of agriculture.

Call it a renouncement of hustle culture, “quiet quitting” or work-life balance, but I’m kind of over of being too busy being productive to take care of the things that I value.

I’m over my actions teaching my kids again and again that answering emails is more important than the most important people in my life, when my words and my heart say the opposite. I no longer believe that hard work is morally good, nor that it is the secret to success. I still work hard. I just don’t think it makes me a better, more successful person.

I still want to teach my kids the value of hard work but I want to make it clear that in commercial terms the market values it at near zero. That for every billionaire tweeting into the wind there are millions of ordinary people grinding away as hard as they can and not getting anywhere while the world tells them they’re still not working hard enough or smart enough.

I loved art as a kid and worked hard at it. I even won the school art prize in year 9. That was also the year that I quit art. I knew that it would never be a career for me and so at 13 I gave up on something I loved.

Before you play the sad music I should say that with the benefit of hindsight I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’d have liked being a professional artist, nor been much good at it. But as a 13-year-old I felt as though I was losing a part of me because society determined that part of me had no value.

These days I draw one picture a year and I do it between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve. Amateur stuff but it’s still something I love. It’s something of a year in review – a look at the important things that have happened to my family that year. It’s telling that few of those things are email-related.

If I look at all the dads on my father’s side of the family, for the last 800 years of our recorded history almost all of them were farmers on the little island we were from. My grandfather was the first to leave the island when he took a boat to the other side of the world and became a cook. My father was the first of them to go to university and he became a doctor. And then I became a cook again.

We’ve all worked hard but our fortunes could not have been more different. I’m quite sure, however, that what was important to each of them might well have been the same things I now know are important to me – my family, our health and our opportunities.

Perhaps I should ask myself whether my hard work actually benefits any of these important things. And if not, wouldn’t it be better to do something that did? Or perhaps do nothing instead and feel no shame in it?

This perfect week of low productivity gives us some clarity into what I see as the real task of parenting – not teaching my children to work hard for hard work’s sake, but teaching them instead to work for things that have value.

  • Adam Liaw is a cook, writer and broadcaster. He has written eight cookbooks and hosts the nightly cooking show The Cook Up and the podcast How Taste Changed the World

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

In 2022, I walked away from the greatest love of my life so far. This is why I did it

Rumours swirled last week that alternative pin-up couple Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had parted ways. The pairing of singer and actor over two-and-a-bit years was the stuff of internet legend: he was the sensitive hunk with a star-making turn in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. She was the sorrowful indie-crooner who, it turned out, was one of Mescal’s favourite musicians. They met over Zoom, in a public interview as the pandemic raged. Soon they were dating and seemed destined to live happily ever after, until suddenly gossipy reports suggested it was all over.
Upworthy

Adorable little girl tells parents school is 'too much' for her and we can totally relate

School is a fun time for many kids, meeting friends, sharing food and playing together. But it could get overwhelming too. It turned out to be a little too much for one little girl and she did not shy away from expressing it. In a video shared on Reddit, the child can be seen taking a moment to herself in the car and telling her mother: "I done so much at school that I just need to take a second."
Upworthy

Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
Upworthy

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
Mary Duncan

“Be grateful and eat it,” man orders his date lobster when she wanted chicken because ‘he’s not cheap’

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I dated a lot. After I had my daughter and before I met my current boyfriend three years ago, I went through a period of time when online dating was my main hobby. I was serious about it, so I used OkCupid and eHarmony, not those phone apps that are so popular now like Tinder and Bumble. No, I wanted to dive deep into the men I was considering dating. Stalk them online for a while before meeting them, if you will.
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
New York Post

I’m a teacher and my school’s holiday gift to me just had to be a joke

The school was testing her holiday cheer. A teacher has gone viral after posting a TikTok video claiming that her Christmas “present” was just a COVID-19 rapid test. The clip — posted Wednesday — has topped 86,000 views. “Am i a brat? Lol,” user lil yambs captioned the video. In the video, the art teacher expresses dismay over the lackluster “bonus.” “I’m confused. Is this a joke?” asked the teacher. “I got my Christmas present from the school. It’s literally a COVID rapid test.” Several commenters said that they also received the Scrooge-like gift. “Umm most schools got them in the last two weeks for free,” said one user. “2020 I got a Hershey kiss, and a disposable face mask,” said another. “Ugh, girl I thought a $5 gift card was bad from my school. Im sorry,” lamented a third. Several people were shocked at the nerve the school had to wrap the “gift.” “They wasted time wrapping that,” said one of several dismayed commenters. The Biden administration said last week that you can now order four new at-home COVID-19 rapid tests for free. Coronavirus tests are also covered under most insurance policies.
Mary Duncan

“She can’t talk while she’s in a coma!” Mom saves daughter getting fired from unreasonable boss

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Back when I worked at a “real” job that I had to clock in for and listen to a boss, there was just about nothing that struck more fear in my heart than the thought of calling out sick. Keep in mind that it was the restaurant’s policy that if we were sick we weren’t supposed to come to work - we were to stay home and protect our customers and patrons. The owner may have written the manual decades ago, but his son-in-law, a former cop turned restaurant manager, did not follow it.
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Time Out Global

These baby names are going extinct because no one likes them any more

Ever heard a name and thought, ‘Who would name their child that?’ Us too. And now it seems so few people are using certain names that they are now considered ‘critically endangered’. A new list from parenting website BabyCentre has revealed all the names that have...
The Guardian

The Guardian

544K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy