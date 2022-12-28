ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sport’s most memorable moments of 2022 – No 3: Golf

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TZiv_0jwXCQ5l00
Matt Fitzpatrick lifts the US Open trophy; Tiger Woods gets emotional at St Andrews; Lydia Ko finishes in style; so does Rory McIlroy; and Keith Pelley takes aim at LIV.

From US Open glory for Matt Fitzpatrick to Tiger’s emotional farewell to St Andrews via a Ko masterclass and LIV fireworks

Matt Fitzpatrick wins the US Open

Matt Fitzpatrick, holding a one-stroke lead, tugs his tee shot into a bunker on the final hole at Brookline’s Country Club. Heads are in hands. Will Zalatoris lurks with intent. What followed, under intense pressure, was one of the finest recoveries in major championship history. From sand and 160 yards, Fitzpatrick’s iron shot finished within 20ft of the cup. “It was a hit-and-hope,” a beaming Fitzpatrick said later of that epic moment of sporting theatre.

The Sheffield golfer, then 27, had broken his major duck. So, too, had the veteran Yorkshire caddie Billy Foster, who counts Seve Ballesteros among his previous employers. Fitzpatrick prevailed in the toughest of environments and having survived that 72nd-hole scare. He joined Justin Rose as the only English golfers to win the US Open since Tony Jacklin in 1970.

Tiger Woods waves goodbye at St Andrews

Even the charming, cuddly Tiger Woods of recent times is not at all prone to moments such as this. Tears streamed down his face as he crossed the Swilcan Bridge on day two of the 150th Open. Galleries rose to applaud, Woods waved his cap in acknowledgement. Players on the adjacent fairway, the 1st, stopped to watch Woods take a bow.

This was a moment in our golfing time. Woods may well play in the Open again but, by his own admission, is almost certain not to be in the field when the tournament makes an expected return to St Andrews in 2030. He missed the cut in 2022 but that barely mattered; a golfer who has claimed 15 major titles, including two at the home of golf, while mounting recovery after recovery from serious injury, was acclaimed by the masses. Woods had no interest in masking his emotion. “The warmth and ovation on 18 … it just got to me,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rSJu_0jwXCQ5l00
Tiger Woods provided one of the golfing moments of modern times with his emotional farewell at St Andrews. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Lydia Ko claims the LPGA Tour Championship

Lydia Ko, now 25, had a long-stated desire to retire from golf at the age of 30. Before the Tour Championship, and in a relief to supporters of the women’s game, she appeared to backtrack on those plans. Perhaps this attitude owes much to professional contentment; Ko is the former teenage superstar – she won majors in 2015 and 2016 – who suffered a slump before clambering back to the peak of her sport.

She is now world No 1 once more. Ko had won only twice on the LPGA Tour since 2016 before this year. She had already claimed the Gainbridge and BMW Ladies Championship before reaching Naples, Florida in November. Ko opened with rounds of 65 and 66 before withstanding Leona Maguire’s charge to take the season-ending event and $2m by two shots. Whether she wants to play until 30 or beyond, Ko has never had more scope to dominate the women’s game.

Rory McIlroy holes out from a bunker at 18 on Masters Sunday

Much of what happened to Rory McIlroy in the remainder of 2022 can be attributed to this act of brilliance. It kickstarted a year in which he won a trio of titles and returned to No 1 in the world. At the time, it was not about a sign of things to come. Instead, it offered a glimpse of vintage McIlroy and a reminder of why he is essential on-course viewing.

His Sunday charge at Augusta National – McIlroy had become the only legitimate threat to Scottie Scheffler – stalled with four pars from the 14th onwards. Yet on the last, McIlroy gave himself a whiff of overdue major glory. McIlroy leapt in wild celebration as his ball took the break perfectly from sand and rolled into the hole for a birdie. “That’s as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there,” said the Northern Irishman.

This completed a 64; McIlroy’s lowest Augusta round. Yes, the Northern Irishman created headline after headline in 2022 by articulating firm thoughts about LIV Golf. He also produced magical moments inside the ropes.

Keith Pelley takes aim at LIV Golf

The level of candour and vitriol regularly associated with LIV’s rebel tour throughout the year actually makes it very difficult to pinpoint one verbal utterance. Keith Pelley, however, stole the show when taking to the podium at Wentworth in September.

The European Tour Group’s chief executive had been criticised in some quarters for staying largely silent as LIV picked off Ryder Cup stars from his tour. By the PGA Championship, Pelley decided he had kept counsel for long enough. During an extraordinary press conference, Pelley lambasted “irrational and ludicrous comments on social media”. He castigated “the LIV propaganda machine”. Sergio García was in the firing line after his claims that the DP World, formerly European, Tour was en route to becoming the fifth best in the world. “One of our members who is playing here this week actually said that,” scoffed Pelley. “It’s unbelievable.”

García lasted just one Wentworth round before shuffling back across the Atlantic. Pelley hit his targets with the kind of staunch defence his tour’s loyal members could surely only admire.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

23 for 2023: the unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

Novak Djokovic will be at the Australian Open and this time he is here to stay. The Serbian found himself at the centre of a Covid-related storm before this year’s tournament that resulted in him being deported. But having had his visa ban overturned, Djokovic is free to compete in Melbourne for what would be a 22nd grand slam title. The defending champion, Rafael Nadal, is among those who stand in his way. There will definitely be a new women’s champion given Ashleigh Barty’s decision to retire from tennis two months after her historic triumph on home turf.
The Guardian

Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’

The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
The Guardian

LeBron exits LA and an American F1 star: our bold sports predictions for 2023

Here are our bold predictions for 2023 in sports. Please note the bold (or should that be bold?) in bold predictions: these are to be taken with a pinch of salt. LeBron James is in hell. With Anthony Davis indefinitely encumbered and the Lakers front office indefinitely refusing to get him any additional help, what once seemed like a sunny and pleasant place to play his final few years in the league is now seeming like a very painful torture chamber where no matter how well he plays, they lose. James has hinted in the past that a return to the Land isn’t out of the question, and the dire circumstances in LA make it feel like it could be happening sooner rather than later. The future Hall of Famer wasn’t eligible for a trade this year due to an extension signed over the summer, but if the Lakers miss the playoffs for a second straight year, keep your eyes peeled for the trade rumblings to begin in the summer of 2023. Claire de Lune.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Guardian

‘A piece of footballing art’: six memorable moments from Pelé’s career

The young Pelé knew how to make a first impression. He scored four goals on his unofficial debut for Santos. He scored one on his official club debut, his goal-tending victim very much looking at his fate through the prism of a glass half full, later making a business card announcing his status as the keeper who conceded Pelé’s first. He scored within minutes of coming on for his first Brazil cap. But the true harbinger came in Brazil’s third group game of the 1958 World Cup. Thought too callow by some of Brazil’s coaching staff, Pelé and Garrincha sat on the sidelines as they watched the team beat Austria and draw 0-0 with England, the latter the first time the Seleção had failed to score in a World Cup game. That relative failure was enough to force the hand of the coach, Vicente Feola. He threw in the inexperienced duo and after 40 seconds Garrincha hit a post. One minute later, so did Pelé. The woodwork wasn’t the only thing rattled: the USSR team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were so discombobulated they shipped a goal to Vavá another 60 seconds later. “The greatest three minutes of football ever played,” said the L’Équipe journalist Gabriel Hanot, the founder of the European Cup. The most epochal, too, given what Pelé and Brazil would get up to during the next dozen years.
The Guardian

In 2022, I walked away from the greatest love of my life so far. This is why I did it

Rumours swirled last week that alternative pin-up couple Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had parted ways. The pairing of singer and actor over two-and-a-bit years was the stuff of internet legend: he was the sensitive hunk with a star-making turn in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. She was the sorrowful indie-crooner who, it turned out, was one of Mescal’s favourite musicians. They met over Zoom, in a public interview as the pandemic raged. Soon they were dating and seemed destined to live happily ever after, until suddenly gossipy reports suggested it was all over.
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

Thom Bell obituary

The unusual combination of a French horn, a grand piano, an electric sitar and a glockenspiel provided the introduction to Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time), a swooning soul ballad that took the Delfonics, a Philadelphia vocal trio, to the top of the US charts in the early weeks of 1970, selling a million copies and earning them a Grammy award for the year’s best performance by an R&B duo or group. The record also established the credentials of Thom Bell, their 26-year-old producer and arranger, whose classical training lay behind his often strikingly unorthodox orchestrations.
The Guardian

Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
The Guardian

‘I’m going to stop making excuses and start socialising again’: the thing I’ll do differently in 2023

My heyday was in about 2009. I had am-dram rehearsals several days a week, parties every weekend, and on my quieter days I’d have friends over to watch Rent for the eighth time that month. I was 17 and living the dream – my social life was, as the kids no longer say, “popping”. Now, I’m 30 and my social life is not popping; it’s barely even sizzling. And there is a little part of me that’s OK with that – I like my dressing gown and box sets, sue me.
The Guardian

Indian leather companies accused of enabling Russia’s war effort

Indian companies have been accused of enabling Russia’s war effort after exporting leather to Russian companies that make boots for its military in the months since the invasion of Ukraine. Russia and India have longstanding ties and Narendra Modi’s government has not joined western countries in openly criticising Moscow...
The Guardian

Remembering Vivienne Westwood: ‘The rebel who was never without a cause’

Dame Vivienne Westwood was a very British kind of genius. She was as down to earth as she was flamboyant, a former primary school teacher who came to shape punk culture. Her clothes were bracingly modern – rips and safety pins, latex and androgyny – but steeped in a love of history. (She had a particular weakness for kilts and corsets.) Her clothes were worn by everyone from Theresa May to Chrissie Hynde, from Princess Eugenie to Pharrell Williams.
The Guardian

Why did China relax its Covid policy – and should we be worried?

After long pursing a zero-Covid policy, China has relaxed many restrictions including quarantine rules for travellers. But some experts have raised concerns the U-turn may cause problems. We take a look at why. What has happened in China?. Until recently China followed a zero-Covid policy, including strict lockdowns and quarantining...
The Guardian

Death of former pope Benedict eases way for retirement of Francis

For the first time in almost 10 years, there will be only one pope. But that may be temporary. Pope Benedict XVI’s death, nine years and 10 months after he unexpectedly stepped down, eases the way for his successor, Francis, to follow suit. It is a move he has long suggested he wants to make.
The Guardian

Exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they can

Moscow’s exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they still can, before they are made scapegoats for the hardship caused by the war in Ukraine. “When we look back over Russian history, whenever the political system was in danger you saw the government trying to redirect the anger and discontent of the masses towards the Jewish community,” Pinchas Goldschmidt told the Guardian. “We saw this in tsarist times and at the end of the Stalinist regime.”
The Guardian

Sunny, sexy and super-fun: our all-time favourite summer reads

Fiction, Bloomsbury (2020) Piranesi is the literary equivalent of a rock pool – a wondrous micro-world. It’s the tale of a house: a seemingly infinite tangle of once-grand rooms. Inside these crumbling walls, a captive ocean ebbs and storms, and a nameless man searches for clues to a mystery he has long forgotten.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

This year, I only needed to open my window in Brazil to witness the climate crisis

I have covered the Amazon as a journalist for almost 25 years. It started in 1998, with a trip along the Trans-Amazonian Highway. In 2017, I moved to the city of Altamira in Pará, northern Brazil; it is the centre of the deforestation, forest fires and social devastation caused by the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam. I moved here because I no longer wanted to be just a “special correspondent to the Amazon”, but so I could describe what was happening to the largest tropical forest on the planet from the inside. Despite this long experience, 2022 was the first year in which I watched the forest burn from the window of my home. I didn’t need to go to the fire, as journalists normally do. The fire had come to me.
The Guardian

The Guardian

544K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy