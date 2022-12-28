ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State DC Previews Georgia Matchup

By Evan Crowell
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles spoke with the media a few days out from facing off with Georgia.

The Buckeyes had a tumultuous season on the defensive side of the ball in 2021. They didn't play up to their standard and missed the College Football Playoff partly because they struggled to slow down opposing offenses.

The athletic department went after now defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in the offseason to fix some of these issues. Ohio State improved defensively but has its most formidable challenge yet in Georgia.

The Bulldogs have a Heisman finalist at quarterback with an excellent offensive line and the weapons to make the engine run. Knowles acknowledged the talent of Georgia while expressing confidence in his players.

While the CFP is a dream destination for anyone coaching in the sport, Knowles said he hasn't sat down to think about where he is. He spoke on the importance of ensuring that his players are adequately prepared for the task.

"I haven't taken time to do that; that's not my job. My job is to prepare these guys as best I possibly can for the challenge that awaits them."

Michigan has bested Ohio State for two consecutive seasons. Part of the Wolverine's success came from their physicality up front, especially in the 2021 contest.

While Knowles acknowledged they didn't play to their standard in their regular-season finale , he trusts in the plan and players. He confirmed that the issues have been addressed and that he feels comfortable where his players stand.

"You don't change what you're doing unless there's a problem. We know the last game isn't how we to go out; we know there were problems, and we addressed them."

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is one of the best signal-callers in college football. Bennett's mobility frequently causes issues for opposing defenses, and Knowles lamented that he wants his defense to play freely.

"You work on it all the time. Like I've always said, it's a balance. You don't want to hold your rush men back, you want those guys to be able to go. You have to operate with fundamentals and with the knowledge of how this guy scrambles and where he wants to go."

DawgsDaily

