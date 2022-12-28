No Points? No Problem as Sheffield Rallies for Win After Being Shutout in First Quarter; Kane Tops Youngsville at Sheffield Christmas Tournament

Read full article on original website
Dragons Drop Overtime Battle With Allegany-Limestone
ALLEGANY, N.Y. – For the second time in as many games, Warren dropped a hard-fought decision at the Joe DeCarbo IAABO Showcase, 70-61, to Allegany-Limestone in overtime. Warren led by five going to the fourth quarter, but, behind a balanced effort, Allegany-Limestone forced overtime. In overtime, Carson Kwiatkowski scored...
Forest Area Boys Fall to North Clarion
FRILLS CORNER, Pa. – Scoring the first 65 points, North Clarion cruised to a 77-6 win over visiting Forest Area in non-conference action. The Wolves led 55-0 at halftime and 63-0 at the end of the third quarter before getting the first two points of the fourth quarter. Forest...
Warren Drops Heartbreaker to Salamanca
LIMESTONE, N.Y. – Tommy Nyquist’s half-court shot at the buzzer was off the mark as Salamanca (N.Y.) handed Warren its second loss of the season, 54-53, in the opening round of the Joe DeCarbo IAABO Showcase Large School Division at Allegany-LImestone (N.Y.) High School. Salamanca jumped out to...
2022 in Review: The Year’s Top Column Pieces
WARREN, Pa. – With the year coming to an end, it’s time for our annual look back at the stories that mattered the most to our readers. We’ve already seen news and sports, now it’s time to see which columns caught your eye. 2022 in Review:...
2022 in Review: The Year’s Top Videos
WARREN, Pa. – With the year coming to an end, it’s time for our annual look back at the stories that mattered the most to our readers. We know what you read, now let’s see what you watched this year. 2022 in Review: Top News Stories •...
BREAKING: Drug Task Force Raid Leads to Arrest
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Joint Drug Task Force raided a vehicle outside of the Quality Inn Friday afternoon leading to an arrest and the seizure of a large quantity of Blue M30 pills consistent with fentanyl and Percocet. The raid was conducted at approximately 3 p.m. outside...
PSP-Meadville Searching for Missing Woman
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Meadville-based Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help in the search for a missing woman. According to police, Kelli Mead, 41 of Conneautville, was last known to be at her place of employment, Embassy Health Care, on Park Avenue in West Mead Township, as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Warren County Commissioners Adopt 2023 Budget
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Commissioners approved a budget that does not include any tax increases at Wednesday’s meeting. “Any time you can pass a budget without a tax increase, that’s a good thing,” said Commissioner Jeff Eggleston. “I think this is the easiest budget process we’ve ever had. Thank you to Lisa (Hagberg, Director of Finance) for a job well done.”
AAA: Don’t drive hungover this New Year’s
PITTSBURGH — Intoxication doesn’t end the morning after the celebration. As people prepare to ring in the New Year, many will choose to indulge with some alcoholic beverages. In addition to reminding people of the dangers of driving under the influence, AAA East Central also reminds partygoers of the dangers of driving with a hangover.
