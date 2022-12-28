No Points? No Problem as Sheffield Rallies for Win After Being Shutout in First Quarter; Kane Tops Youngsville at Sheffield Christmas Tournament

MEADVILLE, Pa. – Meadville-based Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to help in the search for a missing woman. According to police, Kelli Mead, 41 of Conneautville, was last known to be at her place of employment, Embassy Health Care, on Park Avenue in West Mead Township, as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

MEADVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO