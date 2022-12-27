Meet the Giant Short-Faced Hyena That Was as Large as Today’s Lions. Unknown to many people, hyenas are some of the smartest and most sociable animals to exist in the wild. Because of the bias humans have against these creatures, many people are not able to spend time around them and actually get to know them. Apart from being really intelligent, hyenas are also very old. The history and evolution of these animals can be traced as far back as millions of years ago, although many of the present-day hyenas do not bear much resemblance with these extinct ones. Ancient hyenas were larger, and some were even thought to be more vicious. These prehistoric hyenas were virtually completely fearless and even hunted prey that was at least twice as large as themselves.

3 DAYS AGO