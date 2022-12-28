Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout
You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some... The post Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
'Imagine a worse first minute of the year for Ohio State fans.' Fans react to Georgia loss
Ohio State football fans will likely remember how 2023 began for a long time. As the clock struck midnight, Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning kick, giving Georgia the 42-41 win in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. From the first moments of 2023, most fans...
Injury Roundup: Sam Hubbard Update, Key Bills Defender Misses Consecutive Practices
CINCINNATI — The injury report looked relatively clean for Week 17 on Friday. The Bengals' only change was a personal day for DJ Reader, who missed practice. Outside of that, defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf) practiced in a limited fashion again, and tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) logged consecutive full practices.
NFL Draft Profile: Nasir Smith, Running Back, Central Connecticut Blue Devils
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen’s 6.5 yards ...
Report: Ravens Missing Key Starter For Fourth Straight Game
CINCINNATI — The Ravens officially ruled out Lamar Jackson ahead of their massive division matchup against Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. Jackson (knee) missed his 12 straight practice on Friday and has not played since suffering a strained PCL in their 10-9 Dec. 4 win over Denver. He will...
CFP Set: Defending champ Georgia to take on TCU at SoFi Stadium
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday's delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in the second half to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41...
Drake London’s ‘Opposite’ Mindset Has Falcons ‘Really Excited’
Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Drake London has always been different. Whether it was playing both football and basketball as a freshman at USC, being the lone player in the Trojans' storied history to twice have two games with at least 15 catches, or winning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year as a junior despite playing in just seven and a half games, the 6-4 London has towered above the rest for years.
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC South Team Projected to Have?
Somehow, the Jaguars found themselves on top of the AFC South, tied with the Titans heading into Week 17. Trevor Lawrence has looked more and more like his high draft pick throughout the season, and now he has a chance to take Jacksonville back to the postseason for the first time in five years. It faces Tennessee for the last matchup of the regular season, which will likely decide the division.
Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl
The Peach Bowl featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be the highlight of Bowl Season up to this point, as it could be the only game that features two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the popular name, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has flown under the radar throughout the country.
Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans
CLEVELAND (AP) — The action at Cleveland Cavaliers games from now on won’t be limited to dunks, layups, 3-pointers and anything else happening on the court. Bet on it. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the NBA team is opening a stylish, two-story sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans can wager on games across the country — along with the one they’re attending. Partnering with Caesar’s Sportsbook, the Cavs are the latest professional franchise to double down, so to speak, on the burgeoning, multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry, once deemed taboo and now trendy.
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Breaks Down His Friendship With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had an extra fan in the stands for Wednesday's victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was in attendance because of his friendship with Spoelstra. Swinney is in South Florida to coach the Tigers this weekend in the Orange Bowl. “I...
Pokusevski Injury Spells Opportunity For Thunder
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that Aleksej Pokusevski had sustained a “non-displaced tibial plateau fracture” and will be re-evaluated in approximately six to eight weeks. The injury happened after the seven-foot forward landed awkwardly in the Thunder’s match against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.
Advice From A Former NBA Star Is What Led To Jimmy Butler’s Defensive Tenacity
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has long been known for his scrappy defensive play. After recording his second six-steal game of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers, Butler was asked about his knack for making defensive plays. He said he learned it during his early days with the Chicago Bulls while being teammates with Richard "Rip" Hamilton.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 1, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Lakers News: LeBron James Deletes Viral Tweet About Missing Playoffs
NBA Central reported on December 27th (when the Lakers would eventually beat the Orlando Magic 129-110) that James deleted the following tweet he posted last season:. Note those numbers: 215,000 like, 17,500 retweets, and 9,228 quote tweets. For most of us, that's a blockbuster. Many, many eyeballs have (ahem) witnessed the 18-time All-Star's initial stated plan to never miss the postseason again.
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday Night
The Wednesday night duel between LeBron James and Jimmy Butler conjured memories of the 2020 NBA Finals. The two superstars led their teams with 27 points but Butler got the edge because of the help from his teammates. Everyone in the starting lineup finished in double digits scoring as Bam...
