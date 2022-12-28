ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting

FREEHOLD – A Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport last night, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree Murder, along with second-degree Possession of a Weapon...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash

UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ – The New Jersey State Police released a sketch of a man suspected in Friday night’s fatal hit-and-run crash. Now, detectives with the agency are seeking public assistance in identifying the man in the composite sketch as a person of interest who may have been at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run accident. As part of its ongoing investigation, the New Jersey State Police Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office has requested assistance from the public in identifying the driver of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred at 6:28 PM on 12/29/2022 at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and The post State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
News Transcript

News Transcript News Briefs, Dec. 28

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents that recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 7 at 2 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual used the victim’s Best Buy account to purchase items in the amount of approximately $3,000. Patrolman Jeff Emslie took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Lakewood Homeowner Catches Alleged Thief Redhanded

A Lakewood homeowner tells TLS he spotted this person looking into vehicles this morning, and then came outside to find the person going through his car, stealing his iPad. When confronted, the suspect returned the iPad and fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Flashing light will signal new development’s entrance in Marlboro

MARLBORO — A flashing traffic signal will be in place on Route 79 at the entrance and exit for a new residential development known as The Parc at Marlboro. In December, the members of the Township Council authorized the placement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 79 and a new street known as Arcadia Boulevard, which is the entrance and exit for The Parc at Marlboro.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Several new construction projects get approval in Lakewood, NJ

There are discussions in the works that could lead to some construction taking place within Lakewood Township come 2023. Congregation Ohr Yisroel Saba Kadisha Druzhin, Inc. on Madison Avenue in Lakewood had applied in 2019 to construct a two story synagogue and will again have their case heard by the Lakewood Township Planning Board during a public hearing set for January 10, 2023 at the municipal building.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Woman found dead along busy N.J. highway on Christmas Day

The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript

