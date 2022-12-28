Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
A massive sports area could be constructed at Staten Island's Willowbrook Park .Raj guleriaStaten Island, NY
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Related
Local Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting
FREEHOLD – A Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport last night, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree Murder, along with second-degree Possession of a Weapon...
Shooting Victim Dies In Neptune Roadway, Suspect Surrenders: Prosecutor
A 41-year-old Neptune Township man surrendered to authorities in the killing of another man his age overnight, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said. Michael Westbrook has been charged with murder, weapons offenses and hindering in connection with the death of Amad Jones, of Oceanport, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
Man, 23, dead after 3-vehicle crash in South Brunswick
A 3-vehicle car crash in Middlesex County killed a 23-year-old man just after midnight on Saturday, police said. The collision occurred on Route 1 South in South Brunswick at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, officials said. The 23-year-old was driving a Toyota Camry and lost control, hitting two vehicles and...
6 people injured in crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
southjerseyobserver.com
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father
A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ – The New Jersey State Police released a sketch of a man suspected in Friday night’s fatal hit-and-run crash. Now, detectives with the agency are seeking public assistance in identifying the man in the composite sketch as a person of interest who may have been at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run accident. As part of its ongoing investigation, the New Jersey State Police Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office has requested assistance from the public in identifying the driver of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred at 6:28 PM on 12/29/2022 at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and The post State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
News Transcript News Briefs, Dec. 28
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents that recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 7 at 2 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual used the victim’s Best Buy account to purchase items in the amount of approximately $3,000. Patrolman Jeff Emslie took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Lakewood Homeowner Catches Alleged Thief Redhanded
A Lakewood homeowner tells TLS he spotted this person looking into vehicles this morning, and then came outside to find the person going through his car, stealing his iPad. When confronted, the suspect returned the iPad and fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police...
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
California woman, 75, killed in multi-vehicle crash on N.J. Turnpike
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the gender of the person killed in the crash. The victim was a woman, police said. We apologize for the error. A 75-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Middlesex County Thursday morning.
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
Two teenagers charged with shooting, killing Manalapan resident
Two male teenagers have been charged with killing Philip Urban of Manalapan, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso. Urban was found shot to death in a Mercer County nature preserve Dec. 17. On Dec. 23, a 16-year-old male who lives in Pennington...
Flashing light will signal new development’s entrance in Marlboro
MARLBORO — A flashing traffic signal will be in place on Route 79 at the entrance and exit for a new residential development known as The Parc at Marlboro. In December, the members of the Township Council authorized the placement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 79 and a new street known as Arcadia Boulevard, which is the entrance and exit for The Parc at Marlboro.
Several new construction projects get approval in Lakewood, NJ
There are discussions in the works that could lead to some construction taking place within Lakewood Township come 2023. Congregation Ohr Yisroel Saba Kadisha Druzhin, Inc. on Madison Avenue in Lakewood had applied in 2019 to construct a two story synagogue and will again have their case heard by the Lakewood Township Planning Board during a public hearing set for January 10, 2023 at the municipal building.
Investigation underway of fire at detached pole barn in Hillsborough
Police and fire are investigating a fire at a detached pole barn at a property on Pirozzi Lane, according to the Hillsborough Police Department. Arriving units discovered that the detached pole barn on the property was fully engulfed in flames when they responded at approximately 12:29 p.m. on Dec. 30, according to police.
Cause Of Death Update Of Atlantic County Christmas Shooting
On Monday, December 26, 2022, we reported about the Christmas evening shooting death of David Wigglesworth. Marylue Wiggiesworth, 51 has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing her husband on Christmas evening, Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 10:19 p.m., in their Mays Landing, New Jersey home. Marylue Wigglesworth is...
Woman found dead along busy N.J. highway on Christmas Day
The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
Gruesome: 10 People Were Murdered in This One South Jersey House
This is one of those things that as a life-long resident of South Jersey, I knew absolutely nothing about. But the more I read about it, I became more and more intrigued about what happened inside this rather innocent-looking house. Truth be told, I have driven past this house numerous...
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
News Transcript
Marlboro, NJ
454
Followers
2K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Manalapan Township, Englishtown, Freehold Township, Freehold, Howell Township, Siloam, Smithburg, Marlboro,https://centraljersey.com/news-transcript/
Comments / 0