Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco offices to close Monday for holiday
The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7. To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Stay safe this New Year's Eve in Central Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — From this year to the next, the priority when out celebrating should be to stay safe, so some cities in Central Texas are helping everyone out. A 2021 Texas Department of Transportation report showed more than 25,000 DUI's resulted in a little more than 1,200 deaths. They hope to keep this number down this year.
Mike Copeland: Waco's hotels; King Noodle inbound; Gas prices; Real estate outlook
Waco’s lodging industry appears to be flexing its muscle once again after becoming soft and saggy during the COVID-19 pandemic, so says San Antonio-based Source Strategies, a hotel consulting firm. Its detailed report on the performance of hotels and motels statewide during the third quarter contains nuggets reflecting well...
‘Safe Ride Home’ program offers free sober-rides in Waco on New Years Eve
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Compared to any other night, there are 71% more crashes with drugs or alcohol as a contributing factor on New Years Eve night. Fatal crashes are the reason why Waco resident Christina Garcia doesn’t take any risks. “I know a few people that have lost...
Central Texas parents offering to pay school lunch balances
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story did not clarify that Temple ISD and Waco ISD already offer free breakfast and lunch for all students. School kicks off again next week and Temple parent Mya Manuel wants to help at least one Central Texas family start the year off right.
Central Texas firework stands still struggling from the summer’s burn bans
ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - With New Year’s Eve firework celebrations coming up, fire work stands are still feeling the heat after burn bans shuttered their doors two weeks before the Fourth of July. Dan Fitzgerald, who owns Stars and Stripes Fireworks in Elm Mott, said he has not...
Central Texas communities see improvement on violent crime rate in 2022
(KWTX) - Looking at this past year, our central Texas communities have not see as much criminal activity as the years before. In 2022, the city of Killeen saw 20 murders compared to 18 in 2021 but that is still a drastic drop from the record-breaking 31 homicides the city saw in 2020.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $304,900
This SUPER CUTE, MOVE-IN READY home located in the highly sought after China Spring ISD can be yours just in time for the New Year! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and boasts an open concept layout that’s perfect for family or entertaining. There is so much to appreciate on this one from the neutral colors throughout, lots of natural light, beautiful, brand new hardwood floors in the main living area, a cozy woodburning fireplace perfect for the crisp nights ahead, brand new carpet in all bedrooms, plus a nice size backyard offering all the room to roam, play, and enjoy. the heart-of-the-home Kitchen boasts beautiful granite counters, a sit-at bar top, ample cabinet and counter space, a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances including the fridge, and is open to the light and bright Dining Area featuring a beautiful bay window! Isolated Primary Suite includes double sinks, a relaxing soaking tub, separate shower, and 2 walk-in closets! This home is located on an interior street in the Flat Rock Village Addition which has you just minutes from schools, Lake Waco, and less than 20 minutes from all the exciting development of dining, shopping, and entertainment that the downtown Waco area has to offer! Schedule your showing today! (This home is not available for rent!)
What Central Texans can expect in the new year following 2022′s severe drought
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception. As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity. “We haven’t had enough rain,”...
AMR extends ambulance service with Falls County for beginning of 2023
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Falls County Emergency Services District 1 President told KWTX that AMR is extending their ambulance services with the county until March 2023. About a month ago, Falls County was expected not to have an ambulance service starting Jan. 1. ESD 1, 2 and 3 could not reach an agreement with AMR on new contract financial terms, and the original contract was set to expire after Dec. 31.
Waco police report 14 homicides for 2022
Waco police report 7-month lull in homicides, approach end of year with 14. Curtis Freeman, 30, was shot Jan. 16 at a convenience store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road, and died of his injuries Jan. 21 at a local hospital. Eddie Bohannan, 24, was served a murder warrant in Freeman’s death while held in Falls County Jail on charges he shoot at a Falls County deputy who pulled him over Jan. 17. Bohannon was indicted on the murder charge in April.
19-year-old arrested in Waco for indecent exposure
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Waco have arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith for indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. According to police, they received multiple calls starting in September of 2022 that a male was exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks in Waco.
Christian Robinson, former Auburn assistant, lands new job in Big 12
Christian Robinson, a former Georgia linebacker who was an assistant at Florida and last season at Auburn, has landed a new job in the Big 12. Robinson moves to Baylor after he coached linebackers at Auburn during last season after 4 seasons in the same position at Florida. He also served as a graduate assistant at Mississippi State (2017), Ole Miss (2015-16) and Georgia (2013-14). Robinson played linebacker at Georgia from 2009-12.
Central Texas law enforcement agencies unite this holiday season to help family of slain McGregor women
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are uniting to make sure the family of two victims from the deadly McGregor shooting in September is cared for over the holidays. Lori Aviles, 47, and her daughter Natalie, 20, were among the five victims killed when a neighbor went on...
Temple to TCU: Former Wildcats team up again to make history with the Frogs
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KWTX) - Former Temple wildcats are teammates once again. Quentin Johnston and Jared Wiley play for TCU and have the opportunity of a lifetime in front of them as they are set to play in the Fiesta Bowl. Johnston has been a standout wide receiver for TCU for...
East Riverside residents concerned about City of Waco’s plan to provide assistance to group building new housing, retail development
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco City Council on Jan. 17, 2023, is scheduled to vote on a recommendation to provide $350,000 in assistance for a new development that has some residents in the East Riverside neighborhood concerned. City officials gathered at City Hall to discuss various investment opportunities in the...
Barkin’ Ball New Year’s Eve party to benefit Fuzzy Friends sold out
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Barkin’ Ball 2022, the annual New Year’s Eve party benefiting Fuzzy Friends Animal Rescue, is officially sold out and organizers say that’s welcome news as the money raised from the one night party funds around 60 percent of the nonprofit’s annual budget.
Auto collision shuts down bridge in Woodway
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Woodway Police Department is investigating a wreck that shut down Ritchie Bridge in the 100 block of Wickson Wednesday afternoon. The “bridge is closed at the moment. Please avoid the area,” police said in a Facebook post earlier in the day. The wreck has since been cleared.
Boiling Water Notice Is In Order For Streets In Harker Heights
The city of Harker Heights sent out a notice that residents' and company's water may be off due to repairs to the city's water main. If you live in the area of 3091 Cathy Road through 3509 Cathy Road, these will be the areas that are affected by this water shutdown, unfortunately.
Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
