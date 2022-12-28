Love pastries? Dallas among 2023’s top cities in the US for the best-baked goods

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is still here as the new year is just days away, and pastries/baked goods are top of mind and taste buds, but where can you get the best next year?

A report from Lawn Love checked out the country’s biggest cities in order to find the top spots for pastry lovers in 2023. “We measured up 200 of the biggest U.S. cities, looking for plenty of access to highly rated bakeries and patisseries.

“We also considered bakers awarded by the James Beard Foundation and patisseries recognized by Mashed for having “The Absolute Best Pastries In The US,” among nine total metrics,” the report said.

While no Texas cities were named in the top 10, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, Miami, Philadelphia, and Charleston, Dallas landed right outside at No. 20.

Here are the Texas cities on the right side of things when it comes to baked goods:

Dallas No. 20

Mesquite No. 35

Pasadena No. 44

Laredo No. 49

Waco No. 51

Austin No. 53

Grand Prairie No. 54

San Antonio No. 68

Houston No. 82

McKinney No. 98

The report said, “Our top city, San Francisco, is a pastry lover’s paradise. The Golden City has the most patisseries and coffee shops per square mile in our ranking. There are also award-winning pastry chefs serving up delicious croissants and other baked goods across the city.”

