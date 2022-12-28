Read full article on original website
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
Idaho murders: 28-year-old man arrested in PennsylvaniaEmily RoyMoscow, ID
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Arrested In The Missing Idaho Quadruple MurdersOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Bengals Fall, Wildcats to Play For Avista Tourney Championships
It was a good night for Lapwai High School as both Wildcat teams punched their tickets into the Avista Holiday Tournament Championship games at the P1FCU Activity Center. In the girl’s bracket, Jaelyn McCormick-Marks and Jordyn McCormick-Marks both scored 17 points in the leading the Wildcats to a 51-32 win over Lewiston. Lauren Gold added 11 in the win. Lewiston was led by Zoe Kessinger’s 16 points. Lapwai will face Whitpine League rival Prairie for the tournament title today at 4 p.m.
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
'He was Starting to Show up Really Tired,' Says WSU Classmate of Suspected Moscow Killer
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the man arrested Friday morning as a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students last month, was a student at Washington State University, police said. Kohberger, 28, was a graduate student in criminal justice at the Pullman campus and lived at an apartment complex...
Vineyard Avenue in Lewiston Back Open Following Mudslide
LEWISTON - As of 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Vineyard Avenue in Lewiston has been reopened between Vineyard Drive and Stewart Avenue following a mudslide that was reported in the area Wednesday afternoon. According to the City of Lewiston, the area in which the slide occurred has been secured and the...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
Celebration of life to be held in Coeur d'Alene for two University of Idaho students killed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A celebration to honor the lives of two of the students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, in Coeur d'Alene. According to a Facebook post shared by one of the victim's family members, the memorial...
High Wind Warnings for the Region
SPOKANE, WA – Tonight into Wednesday morning will be windy across much of the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. They are in effect for the Washington and Idaho Palouse as well as the Pomeroy, Dayton, and Walla Walla areas.
12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger
On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
Grangeville Mobile Home Total Loss From Pre-Christmas Fire
GRANGEVILLE, ID – Freezing conditions and a competing emergency call put some complications into fighting a mobile home fire just days before Christmas. The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the December 20th incident at the Chris Johnson residence at the intersection of North Mill and 5th Streets, according to reporting from the Idaho County Free Press Editor David Rauzi.
Mudslide Closes Lewiston Route
LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston has announced the closure of Vineyard Avenue, from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue, due to a mudslide. Motorists should use an alternate route.
Vineyard Avenue Reopens Following Mudslide Cleanup
LEWISTON, ID – The mudslide that occurred on Wednesday which closed Vineyard Avenue from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue has been cleared and the area has been secured. The barricades have been removed and there are no restrictions for travel.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest
Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department will be holding a press conference Dec. 30 at …
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 29, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Thursday, December 29, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 22-S3652 Domestic Dispute. 10:13:13. Incident Address: S STAR AVE, LACROSSE, WA 99143. Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a possible domestic dispute. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3653 Assault. 10:36:45. Incident Address: N...
Forensic expert: Idaho killing answers will rest in science
(NewsNation) — In Moscow, Idaho, there are reminders of a murder mystery that remains unsolved as the weathered memorial outside the restaurant where two of the victims worked makes it clear it’s been quite some time since the stabbing deaths on Nov. 13. Almost every business is displaying...
Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders
If you haven't been following the Moscow student murder case in a while, it recently took a strange turn when an Internet tarot card reader got into hot water for getting involved. Four students were found stabbed to death near the University of Idaho campus six weeks ago and still no arrests have been made despite round-the-clock efforts of detectives, Internet sleuths, and Idaho gypsies.
Idaho murders: 90 white Elantras were registered to park on campus as cops struggle to find vehicle
MOSCOW, Idaho - FIRST ON FOX: The University of Idaho has 90 white Hyundai Elantras registered to park at the school, vehicles similar to the one police are seeking in connection with the quadruple homicide just steps off campus, records show. Wednesday marked 45 days since the slayings, and police...
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
