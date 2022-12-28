ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals Fall, Wildcats to Play For Avista Tourney Championships

It was a good night for Lapwai High School as both Wildcat teams punched their tickets into the Avista Holiday Tournament Championship games at the P1FCU Activity Center. In the girl’s bracket, Jaelyn McCormick-Marks and Jordyn McCormick-Marks both scored 17 points in the leading the Wildcats to a 51-32 win over Lewiston. Lauren Gold added 11 in the win. Lewiston was led by Zoe Kessinger’s 16 points. Lapwai will face Whitpine League rival Prairie for the tournament title today at 4 p.m.
LAPWAI, ID
FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

LOS ANGELES, CA
koze.com

High Wind Warnings for the Region

SPOKANE, WA – Tonight into Wednesday morning will be windy across much of the Inland Northwest. The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings for gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph. They are in effect for the Washington and Idaho Palouse as well as the Pomeroy, Dayton, and Walla Walla areas.
POMEROY, WA
desales.edu

12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger

On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Grangeville Mobile Home Total Loss From Pre-Christmas Fire

GRANGEVILLE, ID – Freezing conditions and a competing emergency call put some complications into fighting a mobile home fire just days before Christmas. The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the December 20th incident at the Chris Johnson residence at the intersection of North Mill and 5th Streets, according to reporting from the Idaho County Free Press Editor David Rauzi.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
koze.com

Mudslide Closes Lewiston Route

LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston has announced the closure of Vineyard Avenue, from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue, due to a mudslide. Motorists should use an alternate route.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Vineyard Avenue Reopens Following Mudslide Cleanup

LEWISTON, ID – The mudslide that occurred on Wednesday which closed Vineyard Avenue from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue has been cleared and the area has been secured. The barricades have been removed and there are no restrictions for travel.
LEWISTON, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest

Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
MOSCOW, ID
KXL

Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths

MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 29, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
newsnationnow.com

Forensic expert: Idaho killing answers will rest in science

MOSCOW, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders

MOSCOW, ID
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

IDAHO STATE

