Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
2023 WWE Brand Transaction Tracker: Trades, Free Agents, More For Raw And Smackdown
Want to keep track of all the WWE trades? You're in luck. Fightful will now keep a running list here in our resources section to go along with the updated rosters, contracts and inactive lists. 2023. 2023 WWE Raw Call Ups. 2023 WWE Smackdown Call Ups. 2023 NXT Call Ups.
Cena returns, Wrestle Kingdom preview, Dynamite changes in Denver, Goodbye 2022! | Grapsody 12/31/22
Closing out 2022 with Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talking wrestling news and the world at large for December 31st, 2022!
Backstage News, Notes, Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown December 19-23
- Street Profits vs. Judgment Day: Petey Boy Williams. - Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley: Little Petey Pump, Petey Williams. - Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins vs. Usos: Jason Jordan. - Roman Reigns was not physically at WWE Raw. His segment was filmed Friday at WWE Smackdown. - Those that...
More On Bronson Reed's WWE Return
Bronson Reed, also known as Jonah, is back in WWE. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported way back in mid-August that WWE was interested in him, which we later confirmed. However, a deal wasn't signed until well after, and Bronson continued to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling until October. We're told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We'd long been told that Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE. We can confirm he's been inked to a contract. He is done with New Japan Pro Wrestling unless WWE brokers a deal to allow it, which hasn't been done yet.
Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Mike Bailey & More Win At The 2022 Best Of IMPACT Awards Show
Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt presented a special edition of IMPACT Wrestling where they recapped the best moments of IMPACT Wrestling across the year 2022. Within this show, they gifted the awards for the best performers & moments of IMPACT's calendar year, with current IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander & current IMPACT Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace among the list of winners.
Kevin Owens: I’ve Always Tried To Be Logical During My Time In WWE, Fans Have Tremendous Memories
Kevin Owens talks using logic within WWE. Throughout the long history of professional wrestling, many fans have often criticized the sport for not having enough logic behind it. This has especially been the case for WWE, as some fans will often point out blatant plot holes that decrease the quality of the company's storylines. Despite this, logic within wrestling is very important to Kevin Owens.
John Cena Thanks The Fans After 12/30 WWE SmackDown Victory
John Cena got one last match in. Cena returned to the ring on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and keeping his streak alive. Cena had wrestled at least one match every year since debuting in 2002, but the streak was in jeopardy with no matches under his belt in 2022.
Road Dogg: The Bloodline Is The Best Thing In Wrestling, There's Not A Close Second
Road Dogg believes in the Bloodline. The dominance of Roman Reigns has been the most prominent story in WWE since he won the WWE Universal Championship over two years ago. In 2022, Reigns continued to reign supreme in WWE, becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38.
Preliminary Viewership For 12/30 WWE SmackDown Hits Over 2.4 Million Viewers
The preliminary numbers for WWE SmackDown on December 30 are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE SmackDown posted 2.441 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This tops the final viewership number for the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.376 million viewers. Preliminary numbers for last Friday's episode were not listed.
Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Know If He Still Wanted To Be In The Ring Before Re-Signing With WWE
Kevin Owens talks his current mindset after recently re-signing with WWE. Back in December 2021, Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE just weeks before his contract was set to expire on January 31, 2022. Owens seemingly quickly reaped the benefits of his new deal, as he was rewarded with a WrestleMania 38 main event match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens is also set to team up with John Cena on the December 30 edition of WWE SmackDown in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
Backstage Reaction, Producer For AEW Dynamite Main Event Between Hikaru Shida And Jamie Hayter
Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida had a killer AEW main event on Dynamite on December 21, and we've learned more about who helped out with the match. On this week's Ask Grapsody, Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the Shida vs. Hayter match. In addition, he produced the positively received Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter match from AEW Full Gear. Whitmer has received consistent praise from talent that we've spoken to backstage, but Willow Nightingale also credited Whitmer on the record during her recent interview with Grapsody.
Santos Escobar Says Legado Del Fantasma Will Expand In 2023
Legado Del Fantasma is looking to expand in 2023. Cameras caught up with Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, & Zelina Vega) in a WWE digital exclusive, and while Vega wouldn't give any information, Escobar did provide hints for 2023 plans. Escobar said, "As Legado Del...
Kevin Owens: Steve Austin Told Me It Couldn't Have Been Anyone Other Than Me To Face Him At WM 38
Steve Austin came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38, initially appearing on the Kevin Owens Show, and then facing Kevin Owens in a sanctioned match. Austin ended up picking up the victory in his first match since 2003. Speaking to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Owens reflected on...
Jameson Ryan & Diamond Sheik Discuss AEW Dark Injury, CDW Rebrand, Dynamite Diamond Ring
Jameson Ryan (@posedmaloneJRY) and Diamond Sheik (@thediamondsheik) return to discuss the latest Championship District Wrestling event, the upcoming rebrand, Rick Ross, Dynamite Diamond Ring, and more!
Wrestlers Bid Farewell To 2022, Promotions Reflect On The Year That Was | Fight Size Update
Here's our fight size update for Saturday, December 31, 2022. - With the final day of the year upon us, many wrestlers are reflecting on the year they have had. On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Drew McIntyre said his New Year's resolution is to kick more butt. Fans can see the full video above.
When Does Pro Wrestling Come To Ohio in 2023
Pro wrestling just ventured into Ohio as the WWE Raw made its way to Nationwide Arena in Columbus on December 26th. Unfortunately the lingering effects of bad weather and the ensuing holiday travel mess wreaked havoc on the schedule, forcing several top wrestlers to miss the WWE Holiday Tour event.
Sami Callihan's IMPACT Contract Could Be Up Soon
A major IMPACT Wrestling contract could be expiring soon. Fightful Select has learned that former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan at least at one point had an expiring IMPACT Wrestling contract over the next few months. Callihan was also set to become a free agent at the start of 2021, but signed a two-year contract extension that kept him with IMPACT through 2022. We've followed up with IMPACT sources and Callihan himself but haven't been given any clarity about his status.
Ethan Page: Jim Ross Has Given Me A Lot Of Tools To Succeed
Ethan Page has high praise for Jim Ross. Page has become a breakout star for AEW in 2022, most recently wrestling Bryan Danielson on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Page made it to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament before losing to Ricky Starks. Though he's been wrestling for...
Drew McIntyre Returns On 12/30 WWE SmackDown
On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre returned to the program to save Sheamus from a potential injury courtesy of Solo Sikoa & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso). Sikoa was ready to smash Sheamus in the corner with a running hip attack while a chair was wrapped around Sheamus' neck, but McIntyre music hit and he was able to clean house on Sikoa and the Usos.
