ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Truck Fire at Mass. Pike Rest Area in Natick

A truck appeared to have caught fire overnight at a rest area along the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Natick. Firefighters were seen responding to the situation, hosing the big rig down with water. The truck was left with heavy damage. The Natick Fire Department confirmed that the agency responded to...
NATICK, MA
nbcboston.com

One Dead , Two Injured After Crash in Rhode Island

One man is dead and two are injured after crashing in Lincoln, Rhode Island early Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island police. Authorities say three men were in one vehicle that crashed head-on against the attenuator when they tried to enter the access portion of Route 146. One of the...
LINCOLN, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Welcomes Visitors for New Year's Amid Orange Line Repairs

When asked how the commute was coming into Boston on New Year's Eve, most people surprisingly agreed it was smooth sailing. "It's pretty rough getting into the city [normally]," said Robin Riley, who travelled to the city with her husband Sean for the holiday. "Today was fine, so that was good."
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman shot on MBTA bus, police investigating

BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on an MBTA bus Friday evening. According to MBTA Transit Police, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen at 5: 25 p.m. The victim was conscious and alert when...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
103.7 WCYY

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy