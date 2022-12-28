Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver Drake London has always been different. Whether it was playing both football and basketball as a freshman at USC, being the lone player in the Trojans' storied history to twice have two games with at least 15 catches, or winning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year as a junior despite playing in just seven and a half games, the 6-4 London has towered above the rest for years.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO