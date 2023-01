FSU football safety Jammie Robinson is one of the biggest additions from the transfer portal in recent history for the Noles. The former South Carolina Gamecock transferred to FSU in 2021 and was a two-time First Team All-ACC selection. He led the team in tackles in both seasons, and finished the 2022 season with 99 tackles, the second most since at least the 2009 season.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO