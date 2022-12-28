Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
A first at UVA: Jenna Reneau part of officiating crew for Virginia-Albany game
Virginia’s non-conference basketball game Wednesday evening against Albany went as expected, with the Cavaliers claiming a 66-46 win over the Great Danes. A ho-hum type of game. Except for the three-person officiating crew assigned to the game. Lee Cassell, Paul Szelc and Jenna Reneau officiated the contest, as assigned...
cardinalnews.org
Stinespring no stranger to VMI
In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
Virginia WR Billy Kemp IV Enters Transfer Portal
Kemp had declared for the NFL Draft, but now enters the transfer portal after the NCAA granted UVA seniors extra eligibility
chathamstartribune.com
Trojans will Harry Johnson championship
It took a final basket in the final minute to cinch the championship for the Tunstall Trojans Thursday in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic. The final score — 60-58. The Trojans and Eagles battled for control of the ball, and the basket, in the first two quarters, ending at half with Tunstall ahead, 31-22.
Augusta Free Press
Tony Bennett, on UVA wins record, quotes Terry Holland: ‘Better than I deserve’
Tony Bennett is one win from tying former Virginia coach Terry Holland at 326 wins at UVA. All the same, he’d rather just keep Holland in the top spot in the record books. “Coach Holland is the best, his family and his daughters, just the way he has represented, you know, basketball and this program and what he’s built,” Bennett said after Virginia’s 66-46 win over Albany on Wednesday, which gave him 325 wins at Virginia.
aseaofred.com
Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff
New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
chathamstartribune.com
Orange County takes championship
The GW Lady Eagles fell to the Orange County Fighting Hornets Thursday night in the final championship round of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic with a final score of 64-44. GW and Orange stayed within striking distance of each other until the fourth quarter, when the Hornets pulled ahead and cinched the win with a 20-point lead. The Hornets racked up points with free throws as the Eagles had multiple fouls.
Franklin News Post
Thomas Dale stymies second-half rallies to conquer Eagles
Keyode Rogers' job-related return to Franklin County during the Holidays has turned into a successful sojourn. In each of the last two years, Rogers, a former Eagles head boys basketball coach, has led Thomas Dale to triumphs over Franklin County from the visiting team's bench inside Samuel M. Hawkins Central-Gymnasium.
backingthepack.com
Wolfpack’s off night results in 72-58 loss to Duke
NC State did not have anything close to its A-game on Thursday night, but Duke sure did. The Wolfpack just never got going offensively in this one, while the Blue Devils used hot shooting to carry them. Duke just shot the ball a whole lot better than State, and that’s all there is to it.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
chathamstartribune.com
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition
It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
chathamstartribune.com
Three Danville parks targeted for upgrades
Community meetings for Doyle Thomas, Coates and Pumpkin Creek scheduled for January. Three Danville parks are in line for an extreme makeover and it sounds like more are on the way. Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia updated Danville City Council this month on plans to renovate the Pumpkin Creek,...
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
wfxrtv.com
Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
chathamstartribune.com
Historic school renovations begin in Danville
Signs went up at George Washington High School, marking the beginning of an historic school renovation project. Last year, Danville voters approved a 1% sales tax increase to pay for school construction projects. Superintendent Angela Hairston told the Danville School Board this will work will define the school system for the next 50 years. “That 1% sales tax has already yielded us over $140 million to start the work.”
Virginia Business
Caesars ups the ante on Danville casino
Since its approval by Danville voters in November 2020, plans for a casino in the city have shifted. In August 2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Together, they upped the size and scope of Caesars Virginia, increasing their investment from $400 million to $650 million.
cbs19news
Virginia Lottery announces has sold out of New Year's Raffle tickets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- At 9:23 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Lottery announced it had sold its last ticket for Virginia’s New Year Millionaire Raffle. At Market Street Cafe, workers said they had sold two tickets right before that announcement came out. “People are buying it like crazy. $20...
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
