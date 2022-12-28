ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Trojans will Harry Johnson championship

It took a final basket in the final minute to cinch the championship for the Tunstall Trojans Thursday in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic. The final score — 60-58. The Trojans and Eagles battled for control of the ball, and the basket, in the first two quarters, ending at half with Tunstall ahead, 31-22.
DRY FORK, VA
WBTM

Tunstall Knocks Off GW in Harry Johnson Holiday Classic Championship

In the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic championship games at GW on Thursday night, the Tunstall boys took home the championship as they beat GW 60-58. The Trojans jumped out to a 20 point lead in the third quarter, before the Eagles roared back and took the lead late in the fourth quarter.
DRY FORK, VA
aseaofred.com

Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff

New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Stinespring no stranger to VMI

In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rockbridge County man wins $100,000 Virginia Lottery prize

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge County man is celebrating his luck after winning a $100,000 prize from the Virginia Lottery. Peter Loquet purchased the winning Crossword Connect 5X ticket at Virate, Inc., at 218 Sterrett Road in Fairfield. Loquet had purchased scratcher tickets, some of which he purchased...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition

It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Three Danville parks targeted for upgrades

Community meetings for Doyle Thomas, Coates and Pumpkin Creek scheduled for January. Three Danville parks are in line for an extreme makeover and it sounds like more are on the way. Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia updated Danville City Council this month on plans to renovate the Pumpkin Creek,...
DANVILLE, VA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA

Known as the City of Seven Hills or Hill City, Lynchburg in Campbell County is located along the banks of the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's one of the independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a population of 79,009 as of the 2020 census.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Lynchburg’s new Republican majority set to deliver on its pledge — elected school board, more police, tax cuts

Some time ago, nearly two years back, the fabric of a movement was starting to be sewn. The foundations for a campaign, the likes of which Lynchburg had never seen, were laid and nurtured. As the narrative of these last two years were daily inked into the volumes of history, we finally arrived at November 8th, 2022, where for the first time in nearly two decades, Lynchburg City Council will have a new political majority.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Amthor announces $30 million expansion in Gretna

Amthor International, one of the nation's largest manufacturers of truck-mounted tanks, this week announced a $30 million expansion at its Gretna headquarters. “Through years of hard work and determination to build a brand that would last generations, we were able to accomplish what we set out to do. Now, one month after our 30th anniversary, we are making the largest announcement in our company’s history with re-investing in our company, our employees and our community here in central Virginia,” said Brian Amthor, Executive Vice-President, Amthor International.
GRETNA, VA
thenewsprogress.com

South Hill native dies in car crash

Virginia State Police Trooper J.C. Clark is investigating a fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. on Route 637, approximately a mile south of Route 653. A 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Route 637 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WSET

Counseling award named after Liberty Behavioral Sciences Professor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University School of Behavioral Sciences professor is now the namesake of a new award from the Association for Creativity in Counseling (ACC). Dr. Lisa Sosin is the program director for Liberty’s Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision program and a professor in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Teen facing charges after shooting on Sky Drive

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old is facing charges after he was accused of shooting into a home in Madison. Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden turned himself into Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Thursday. Foster was accused of shooting into an occupied home on Sky Drive in Madison on...
MADISON, NC

