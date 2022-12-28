Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Trojans will Harry Johnson championship
It took a final basket in the final minute to cinch the championship for the Tunstall Trojans Thursday in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic. The final score — 60-58. The Trojans and Eagles battled for control of the ball, and the basket, in the first two quarters, ending at half with Tunstall ahead, 31-22.
WDBJ7.com
Northside basketball wins 8th straight Northside Invitational championship
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Vikings overpowered Roanoke Catholic in the second half of the championship game Friday. It was a one-point game heading into the half, but Northside outscored the Celtics 38 to 19 in the final 16 minutes to secure a 71-53 win, and their 8th straight tournament championship.
WBTM
Tunstall Knocks Off GW in Harry Johnson Holiday Classic Championship
In the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic championship games at GW on Thursday night, the Tunstall boys took home the championship as they beat GW 60-58. The Trojans jumped out to a 20 point lead in the third quarter, before the Eagles roared back and took the lead late in the fourth quarter.
aseaofred.com
Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff
New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
cardinalnews.org
Stinespring no stranger to VMI
In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
WDBJ7.com
Rockbridge County man wins $100,000 Virginia Lottery prize
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge County man is celebrating his luck after winning a $100,000 prize from the Virginia Lottery. Peter Loquet purchased the winning Crossword Connect 5X ticket at Virate, Inc., at 218 Sterrett Road in Fairfield. Loquet had purchased scratcher tickets, some of which he purchased...
WDBJ7.com
Crash closes bridge over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - The bridge that carries traffic over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 (Winfall Road) is closed after being hit with a vehicle, according to VDOT. The bridge is 1.3 miles east of Route 501 (Brookneal Highway) in Campbell County, south of Rustburg. A detour...
chathamstartribune.com
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition
It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
chathamstartribune.com
Three Danville parks targeted for upgrades
Community meetings for Doyle Thomas, Coates and Pumpkin Creek scheduled for January. Three Danville parks are in line for an extreme makeover and it sounds like more are on the way. Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia updated Danville City Council this month on plans to renovate the Pumpkin Creek,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA
Known as the City of Seven Hills or Hill City, Lynchburg in Campbell County is located along the banks of the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's one of the independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a population of 79,009 as of the 2020 census.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Institute discovers potential piece of school’s history
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute believes it may have uncovered a piece of its history. “We had a community member who reached out to the chair of our board and seemed to notice what appeared to be remnants of a bridge,” Executive Director of the Christiansburg Institute Chris Sanchez said.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg’s new Republican majority set to deliver on its pledge — elected school board, more police, tax cuts
Some time ago, nearly two years back, the fabric of a movement was starting to be sewn. The foundations for a campaign, the likes of which Lynchburg had never seen, were laid and nurtured. As the narrative of these last two years were daily inked into the volumes of history, we finally arrived at November 8th, 2022, where for the first time in nearly two decades, Lynchburg City Council will have a new political majority.
chathamstartribune.com
Amthor announces $30 million expansion in Gretna
Amthor International, one of the nation's largest manufacturers of truck-mounted tanks, this week announced a $30 million expansion at its Gretna headquarters. “Through years of hard work and determination to build a brand that would last generations, we were able to accomplish what we set out to do. Now, one month after our 30th anniversary, we are making the largest announcement in our company’s history with re-investing in our company, our employees and our community here in central Virginia,” said Brian Amthor, Executive Vice-President, Amthor International.
Wanted Virginia man facing charges after police chase in Kernersville
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Virginia man is facing charges after a police chase in Kernersville. Lucas Donley, 36, was arrested for numerous charges including sexual assault of a minor. Kernersville police arrived at Bagley Drive at 11:30 p.m. Thursday to find Donley, who had several warrants in Henry County,...
thenewsprogress.com
South Hill native dies in car crash
Virginia State Police Trooper J.C. Clark is investigating a fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. on Route 637, approximately a mile south of Route 653. A 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Route 637 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
Franklin News Post
What you missed this week in notable Rocky Mount crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Franklin News Post.
WSET
Counseling award named after Liberty Behavioral Sciences Professor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University School of Behavioral Sciences professor is now the namesake of a new award from the Association for Creativity in Counseling (ACC). Dr. Lisa Sosin is the program director for Liberty’s Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision program and a professor in the...
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in Rockingham County turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old wanted for shooting into a home in Rockingham County has turned himself in. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in Thursday evening. He was charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property. The sheriff’s office wanted Foster for allegedly shooting into […]
Teen facing charges after shooting on Sky Drive
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old is facing charges after he was accused of shooting into a home in Madison. Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden turned himself into Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Thursday. Foster was accused of shooting into an occupied home on Sky Drive in Madison on...
