chathamstartribune.com
Trojans will Harry Johnson championship
It took a final basket in the final minute to cinch the championship for the Tunstall Trojans Thursday in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic. The final score — 60-58. The Trojans and Eagles battled for control of the ball, and the basket, in the first two quarters, ending at half with Tunstall ahead, 31-22.
WBTM
Tunstall Knocks Off GW in Harry Johnson Holiday Classic Championship
In the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic championship games at GW on Thursday night, the Tunstall boys took home the championship as they beat GW 60-58. The Trojans jumped out to a 20 point lead in the third quarter, before the Eagles roared back and took the lead late in the fourth quarter.
aseaofred.com
Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff
New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
chathamstartribune.com
Historic school renovations begin in Danville
Signs went up at George Washington High School, marking the beginning of an historic school renovation project. Last year, Danville voters approved a 1% sales tax increase to pay for school construction projects. Superintendent Angela Hairston told the Danville School Board this will work will define the school system for the next 50 years. “That 1% sales tax has already yielded us over $140 million to start the work.”
chathamstartribune.com
Three Danville parks targeted for upgrades
Community meetings for Doyle Thomas, Coates and Pumpkin Creek scheduled for January. Three Danville parks are in line for an extreme makeover and it sounds like more are on the way. Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia updated Danville City Council this month on plans to renovate the Pumpkin Creek,...
chathamstartribune.com
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition
It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lynchburg, VA
Known as the City of Seven Hills or Hill City, Lynchburg in Campbell County is located along the banks of the James River in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's one of the independent cities in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with a population of 79,009 as of the 2020 census.
fox29.com
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
chathamstartribune.com
CAP honors National Wreaths Across America Day
Civil Air Patrol’s Danville Squadron joined other local veterans at Lee Street Cemetery (Danville National Cemetery) to honor and remember veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives for their country. Danville National Cemetery is the final resting place of soldiers (and some of their wives) going back to 1867.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
WDBJ7.com
Crash closes bridge over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - The bridge that carries traffic over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 (Winfall Road) is closed after being hit with a vehicle, according to VDOT. The bridge is 1.3 miles east of Route 501 (Brookneal Highway) in Campbell County, south of Rustburg. A detour...
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
WSET
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
New Chief of Police appointed in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As of the new year the Martinsville Police Department has announced they have appointed a new Chief of Police. Deputy Chief of 5 years, Rob Fincher will be stepping up as the chief on Jan. 1 after serving as a police officer for over 28 years. The police department says he […]
chathamstartribune.com
Danville announces holiday schedule
In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, the Municipal Building and all other City of Danville government offices, the library, and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2. Danville Transit buses will not operate on Monday. However, household trash and yard...
chathamstartribune.com
Amthor announces $30 million expansion in Gretna
Amthor International, one of the nation's largest manufacturers of truck-mounted tanks, this week announced a $30 million expansion at its Gretna headquarters. “Through years of hard work and determination to build a brand that would last generations, we were able to accomplish what we set out to do. Now, one month after our 30th anniversary, we are making the largest announcement in our company’s history with re-investing in our company, our employees and our community here in central Virginia,” said Brian Amthor, Executive Vice-President, Amthor International.
Virginia Business
Caesars ups the ante on Danville casino
Since its approval by Danville voters in November 2020, plans for a casino in the city have shifted. In August 2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Together, they upped the size and scope of Caesars Virginia, increasing their investment from $400 million to $650 million.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!. Be sure to check...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville firefighters push for pay boost, city eyes new pay study
After getting a report on Danville Firefighters pay, City Council is now calling for a study to look at compensation for all city workers. Last year, the city gave police officers an 18% increase to help with retention and recruitment. But Paul Collins, Danville Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2532, says the Danville Fire Department remains one of the lowest paid departments in the state. “Our starting pay is $34,085 per year. That comes out to just over 12 dollars an hour,” said Collins of the 52-hour a week schedule. “That’s pretty sad.”
Friends remember man who drowned while duck hunting at Belews Lake
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Family and friends are remembering Clifton Peace, the man officials say drowned in Belews Lake last Friday. Friends like Wade Hankins knew Peace as CP. For Hankins, Peace was like a big brother to him, taking him under his wing at a young age. "We...
