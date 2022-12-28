ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia War update: Pink Floyd continues to raise money for Ukraine

By Hayley Boyd
 3 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including Pink Floyd’s efforts to raise money for Ukraine and Russian strikes in Kharkiv. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here . View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here .

