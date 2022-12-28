Twenty new Oregon state laws will go into effect starting Monday. One allows cities to appoint traffic enforcement agents that can issue citations — without becoming police officers — from evidence collected by traffic cameras. Another will update the language in state rules and regulations to reference people who are not U.S. citizens as “non-citizens” rather than “aliens.” From paid leave to school boards to fishing licenses, here’s a look at what’s new in 2023. (Dakota Castets-Didier/East Oregonian)

