Oregon City, OR

Comments / 1

Rick Wilson
3d ago

It's too bad that ODOT and Kotek want to destroy it by diverted 40% of I-205 traffic across it by using congestion-pricing tolls on I-205.

opb.org

Weekday Wrap: New Oregon laws for 2023; a thicker Portland tree canopy correlated to fewer deaths

Twenty new Oregon state laws will go into effect starting Monday. One allows cities to appoint traffic enforcement agents that can issue citations — without becoming police officers — from evidence collected by traffic cameras. Another will update the language in state rules and regulations to reference people who are not U.S. citizens as “non-citizens” rather than “aliens.” From paid leave to school boards to fishing licenses, here’s a look at what’s new in 2023. (Dakota Castets-Didier/East Oregonian)
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast

Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
BEAVERTON, OR
focushillsboro.com

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022

It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street

On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America

In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs

Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
TROUTDALE, OR
thereflector.com

Winter storm smacks North Clark County

The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
CLARK COUNTY, WA

