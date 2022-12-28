Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found Dead After Investigating Banks In MexicoStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stroud, Ohio State come up just short, lose Peach Bowl 42-41
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback C.J. Stroud and No. 4 Ohio State came up just short, and this one has to hurt. After dominating No. 1 Georgia for most of the first three quarters, the Buckeyes ended their season early Sunday with a second straight loss. The first one, to archrival Michigan on Nov. 26, was bad enough, but the sting of dropping a national semifinal 42-41 in the Peach Bowl after leading the Bulldogs by 14 in the fourth quarter must feel worse. The Buckeyes led 41-35 in the closing minute when Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett engineered a 76-yard, five-play drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell, who beat Denzel Burke in the left corner of the end zone for a one-point lead. But it wasn’t until Noah Ruggles’ 50-yard field-goal try, a career-long attempt for the fifth-year graduate student, sailed well left that Ohio State (11-2) had its fate sealed.
Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout
You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some... The post Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CFP Set: Defending champ Georgia to take on TCU at SoFi Stadium
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday's delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in the second half to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41...
Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans
CLEVELAND (AP) — The action at Cleveland Cavaliers games from now on won’t be limited to dunks, layups, 3-pointers and anything else happening on the court. Bet on it. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the NBA team is opening a stylish, two-story sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans can wager on games across the country — along with the one they’re attending. Partnering with Caesar’s Sportsbook, the Cavs are the latest professional franchise to double down, so to speak, on the burgeoning, multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry, once deemed taboo and now trendy.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 1, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
