TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were killed in a car crash near Tecumseh, Oklahoma on Christmas Eve, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says on Christmas Eve around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, James Smith, 68, was driving southbound in his Ford Ecosport with Elizabeth Smith, 68, riding passenger when they failed to yield at a stop sign. Due to their failure to yield at the stop sign, the Smith's vehicle was hit by an oncoming Chevy Silverado, driven by Keith Upton, 69.

