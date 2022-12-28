Read full article on original website
A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six... The post Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls announced on Thursday that former LSU forward Hannah Gusters as a mid-year transfer. Gusters, 6-foot-5, comes to the Cowgirls after spending last season with LSU and the season before with Baylor, both under coach Kim Mulkey. “We are thrilled with the addition of Hannah. Her pedigree...
The stakes are real for Brent Venables heading into the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. He is looking to prevent Oklahoma's first losing season since 1998, the final year of John Blake's tenure before Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley restored the Sooners program to college football prominence. The Sooners have dropped three...
Another arrest has been made surrounding the quadruple murder at a marijuana farm in Kingfisher county in late November. This week, the alleged illegal "straw" owner of the operation was placed behind bars.
Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma state Rep. Ryan Martinez has been charged with a felony in connection with his driving under the influence arrest. Court documents say Martinez was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Martinez, who represents State District 39, was arrested in late October...
Record low temperatures led to bursting pipes and frequent water shut-offs, causing misery for many all over the metro area in the last several days.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting two people during a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the incident started as a shootout in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 9700 block of Northeast 63rd Street. "We...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help with a case of check fraud. Police said the two suspects seen on this page tried to pass a counterfeit check of a significant amount at a furniture store near Reno and Portland earlier on Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 39-year-old Stillwater woman has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance on felony charges of trafficking fentanyl, possessing a gun during the commission of a drug crime, and neglecting four children ranging in age from 4 months to 17 years by failing to protect them from drugs.
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly scene near Highland Park Blvd. and Pawnee Drive in NW OKC.
TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were killed in a car crash near Tecumseh, Oklahoma on Christmas Eve, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says on Christmas Eve around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, James Smith, 68, was driving southbound in his Ford Ecosport with Elizabeth Smith, 68, riding passenger when they failed to yield at a stop sign. Due to their failure to yield at the stop sign, the Smith's vehicle was hit by an oncoming Chevy Silverado, driven by Keith Upton, 69.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that Trooper Heath Ragland with Troop S pulled over an oversized load truck Tuesday morning. The truck was approximately 40,000 pounds overweight, according to OHP. While the truck was pulling off to the side, a pipe with a weight of approximately...
YUKON (KOKH) - The Yukon Police Department is asking the public's help with the identification of a suspect responsible for a theft. Officials say the woman in the photo stole cash from a kiosk after a victim selected "cash back" and forgot to grab it. If you have information, contact...
