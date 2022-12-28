SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a 69-year-old man was conned out of nearly $20K through a bitcoin scam. Sgt. Aaron Benson stated the victim clicked on a computer popup that led to him receiving a phone call from someone who claimed the victim’s computer was hacked. The caller told the victim that the bank and the FBI were involved, and he needed to pay a certain amount of money to fix the issue. The victim was instructed to transfer cash through a bitcoin ATM.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO