Netflix has released the first look at young Lady Agatha Danbury in the streamer’s upcoming “Bridgerton” prequel series, “Queen Charlotte.”. Played by Arsema Thomas, Agatha uses Charlotte’s ascent to the throne to forge her way into society while under the thumb of a much older husband. Strapped with a sharp understanding of the once-divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power.

1 HOUR AGO