Phoenix, AZ

As Southwest flight cancellations continue at Sky Harbor, Buttigieg vows to hold airline accountable

By CNN, AZFamily Digital News Staff, David Caltabiano, Alexis Dominguez
AZFamily
 3 days ago
AZFamily

Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m. Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
AZFamily

9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix

Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Police are working to...
Greyson F

14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022

These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
12news.com

Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital

PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm New Year's Day!

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Rainy and windy New Year’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s almost the new year, and we’ve got big changes coming our way! We have a First Alert issued for Sunday due to the amount of snow we could see and rain here in the Valley. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas like Flagstaff and Show Low, above 6,000 feet, for the potential of 4-10 inches of snow falling Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for areas near Pine and Payson through Monday morning for the possibility of 3-8 inches of snow and gusty conditions. This storm Sunday will bring widespread rainfall throughout the state and possibly some thunderstorms as well.
azbigmedia.com

Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care

Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
KTAR.com

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed in Eloy due to crash

PHOENIX – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed in Eloy, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The lanes closures are due to a crash that occurred near milepost 205. Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route. There is no estimated...
AZFamily

Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
