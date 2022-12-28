As Southwest flight cancellations continue at Sky Harbor, Buttigieg vows to hold airline accountable

Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines back to full schedule, travel at Sky Harbor normalizes
PHOENIX — Friday was a welcome change for Southwest passengers. Operations were normal, and almost all scheduled flights went out. On Monday, Southwest employees told passengers that 90% of their flights out of Sky Harbor were canceled and no flights were available for four days and advised people to go home.
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
fox10phoenix.com
Southwest Airlines customers in Phoenix sound off on operations returning to normal following chaos
So far, Southwest Airlines has canceled 43 flights on Friday, Dec. 30, but that's way better than the more than 2,000 canceled a day before. The airline says it's back to normal operations following a whirlwind of a holiday week. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked in with passengers who say they're grateful their flights are going smoothly.
AZFamily
Southwest customers return to Phoenix after cancellations left them stranded for days
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands more cancellations for Southwest Airlines are leaving people stranded away from home Wednesday. The frustration for customers is mounting as they have to spend extra money to find alternative ways back home. On Wednesday night, the Jones family returned to Phoenix after they were stranded...
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Phoenix
In this neighborhood, you may come across exciting sights at your leisure. Keep reading to discover more about the top community to pace yourself in.
AZFamily
Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m. Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
12news.com
Gasoline tanker crash spills thousands of gallons of fuel in west Phoenix, leaves 1 in hospital
PHOENIX — First responders are working to stop a large gasoline leak after a passenger vehicle collided with a semi-truck carrying the fuel in west Phoenix. The crash happened around 10 a.m. near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Captain Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Officials...
Southwest Airlines cancels most flights to and from PHX Sky Harbor
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Phoenix airport reported 111 canceled flights and 69 delayed flights.
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
AZFamily
9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix
Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Police are working to...
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022
These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
12news.com
Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital
PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
12news.com
Cancelled flight left them stranded. Valley family travels 53 hours to make it home
Their flight left them stranded at the airport in Akron, Ohio. After a long journey, this Peoria mom of 3 is relieved to be home.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm New Year's Day!
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Rainy and windy New Year’s Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s almost the new year, and we’ve got big changes coming our way! We have a First Alert issued for Sunday due to the amount of snow we could see and rain here in the Valley. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas like Flagstaff and Show Low, above 6,000 feet, for the potential of 4-10 inches of snow falling Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for areas near Pine and Payson through Monday morning for the possibility of 3-8 inches of snow and gusty conditions. This storm Sunday will bring widespread rainfall throughout the state and possibly some thunderstorms as well.
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
KTAR.com
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed in Eloy due to crash
PHOENIX – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed in Eloy, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The lanes closures are due to a crash that occurred near milepost 205. Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route. There is no estimated...
AZFamily
Outdoor drinking soon to be offered at two Arizona marketplaces
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
12news.com
Man arrested for criminal damages after crashing into Sky Harbor Airport terminal
PHOENIX — A man was arrested after swerving his vehicle off the roadway and crashing it into the doors of a Sky Harbor Airport terminal. Police said that the arrest was based on statements made at the time of the crash. According to airport officials, the crash happened around...
