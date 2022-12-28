‘There’s Still Hope:’ Justin Bartha Talks Odds for a Third ‘National Treasure’ Movie, Reprising Role for Disney+ Series

Read full article on original website
Popculture
Kirstie Alley's Death Certificate Reveals New Details About Her Passing
Nearly a month after her death, Kirstie Alley's death certificate is revealing new details about her passing. In the document obtained by Us Weekly, it was confirmed that Alley has been cremated following her Dec. 5 death and that she died at her home in Clearwater, Florida. Prior to her...
After being questioned about 'single-handedly repopulating the Earth' by a sober Andy Cohen, Nick Cannon admits: 'clearly, I don't have a plan'
Cohen then asked Cannon if he would get a vasectomy, to which Cannon responded "This is my body, my choice!"
SFGate
Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet
This year’s version of NBC’s celebrity-packed special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was a marked improvement over last year’s Pete Davidson co-hosted edition. Gone were Jack Harlow and some questionable comedy bits — save one laugh-free sketch from SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy — and in their stead: Dolly Parton, America’s Sweetheart (and Miley’s godmother).
A meeting with a Hollywood madam in 1990
On 11 February 1990, the Observer sat down with Hollywood madam Alex Adams (a pseudonym among many; her real name was Elizabeth) and her dozen Persian cats to explore the Tinseltown demi-monde and listen to her ‘drop names no magazine could print’. Heidi Fleiss might be better known,...
SFGate
Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement
Miley Cyrus had many surprises in store as she hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve Party alongside her godmother Dolly Parton live from Miami on Saturday. Among the gifts for 2023 was her announcement of upcoming “Flowers,” which she teased during the two-hour special. It arrives Jan. 13.
