Los Angeles, CA

Several rescued after car overturns, lands in wash below Sun Valley freeway

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Several people were rescued after a car overturned and landed in a wash in Sun Valley early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle appeared to have slid off the southbound 5 Freeway interchange to the 170 split around 1 a.m.

The car flipped several times before coming to a rest upside down inside the wash.

Three people were ejected from the vehicle, while two others remained inside and were left trapped in the riverbed, video from the scene showed.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews used ladders to access the car and rescue the two patients.

The conditions of those injured in the crash were unknown.

