Read full article on original website
Related
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
2022 Iowa legislative session provided positive results for soybean farmers
Michael Dolch, director of public affairs with the Iowa Soybean Association, says that the 2022 Iowa legislative session yielded some very positive results for both Iowa soybean farmers and soy advocates. Dolch says that one area of policy that yielded positive results in favor of Iowa soybean producers is the...
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Response to census of agriculture is vital for ag policy
Now is the time for farmers and livestock producers to complete the Census of Agriculture. Mike Doherty, senior economist with the Illinois Farm Bureau, says an accurate count is important. The Census of Agriculture is a great tool because it is able to zoom into the county level. Doherty says...
Comments / 0