Bo Kruse
3d ago

Why don’t you people talk about the employers that hire illegals? We have an E verify system that isn’t used. The employers exploit cheap labor. The democrats and Republicans have had 40 years to fix this

Theodore Berger
3d ago

this coming from an Iowa Governor that has had places like IBP raided due to illegals working there...lol.. I was in Iowa, I know..

Jerome Carter
3d ago

I missed something some where I thought deportation was a law already why are border states not been using it?

