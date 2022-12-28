ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

The Last Social Security Disability Insurance Payment for December Is on Its Way

If you haven't received your Social Security Disability Insurance payment for December, don't worry: It's on the way. The fourth of four SSDI payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration Wednesday. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
AOL Corp

Here are the biggest retirement changes coming in 2023

Surging inflation this year smashed retirement savings accounts and left retirees battered by escalating prices from gas and food to monthly rent. The fallout from higher prices transformed the landscape for older Americans and those saving for their golden years, while a last-minute spending deal to avert a government shutdown included a handful of changes to the retirement system next year.
CBS News

4 ways to improve your credit in 2023

The new year is right around the corner, which for many, means it's time to start contemplating goals for the coming year. According to a study by Finder, 141.1 million adult Americans, roughly 55% of adults in the U.S., believe they'll be able to accomplish their New Year's resolutions. Many...
CNBC

Have a low credit score? Now may be the perfect time for a credit card

Rebuilding credit or building it from scratch might seem like a Catch-22. To raise your score, you need to show you can manage debt by using credit products such as credit cards. But it's tough to qualify for these products without having a good credit score. It's no wonder that a recent survey from Capital One Insights Center found that almost 70% of Americans believe that having too low of a credit score will prevent them from qualifying for any type of credit card.
TheStreet

Five Money Moves to Make Right Away in 2023

With about 66% of U.S. adults intending to make new money resolutions in 2023, according to a recent Fidelity Investments report, it’s a good time to figure out what kind of money moves you should make once Jan. 1 comes and goes. The sooner you make those decisions and...

