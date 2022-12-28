ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN’s Predictions for Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of wrapping up a successful regular season in which they've already completed two goals: clinching a playoff spot, and winning the AFC East. Although all is not finished, the Bills are still in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and a win on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium will put them in the driver's seat for the AFC's top seed.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Josh Allen Details the ‘Respect’ He Has for Joe Burrow And His Story

View the original article to see embedded media. Ahead of a crucial Monday Night Football matchup with significant playoff implications, Bills star Josh Allen was asked by the media on Thursday about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. While both quarterbacks are relatively early in their respective careers, they are two of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Patriots vs. Dolphins: Behind Enemy Lines; 5 Questions

FOXBORO — As Michael Corleone once told a beleaguered Frank Pentangeli in 1974’s The Godfather Part II, “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”. The New England Patriots (7-8) prepare to host the Miami Dolphins (8-7) for a must-win Week 17 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Despite...
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout

You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some... The post Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
Wichita Eagle

5 Things Broncos Should Do in 2023

With the Denver Broncos parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the question to be asked is what happens next to get the team ready for 2023. I will have more to say when I roll out the first part of my offseason approach to preparing for free agency and the draft, but there are a few things that I believe the Broncos should keep in mind for the 2023 season. Most of this comes from lessons that can be learned from the past couple of years and what should be in place in case Russell Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Join us on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. Talking big changes with Chiefs’ next two opponents

The Chiefs’ next two opponents have made some major changes. The Denver Broncos have a new coach and the Las Vegas Raiders have a new quarterback. How will this affect the Chiefs? We discuss the changes and more on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Join in as Star beat writers and columnists break down the Chiefs, who remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Saints Thursday Injury Report - Week 17 vs. Eagles

The New Orleans Saints (6-9) look to win three games in a row for the first time since Week 13 of the 2020 season this Sunday. To do so, they'll have to upset the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles on the road. New Orleans defeated the Cleveland Browns on the road last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Only One Choice at Quarterback

NASHVILLE – In his Friday news conference, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the decision he faced in naming a starting a quarterback for the team’s season finale in Jacksonville. In reality, there should be nothing difficult about it. Josh Dobbs has to be the man.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Vikings-Packers Predictions: Who Wins The Border Battle Rematch in Green Bay?

Since Aaron Rodgers became the Packers' starting quarterback in 2008, the Vikings have only swept their bitter divisional rivals twice. The first time came in 2009, when Brett Favre got revenge on his old team with a pair of victories. The second was in 2017, when Rodgers suffered a collarbone injury on a hit from Anthony Barr early in the first game and didn't play in the rematch. That one doesn't feel like it counts in the same way as '09. In both of those seasons, the Vikings reached the NFC championship game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Chris Godwin Passes Bucs’ Legend in Record Books

Chris Godwin has become a Buccaneers' fan favorite in his career and has played at a high level since being drafted by the Bucs in 2017. Since his arrival in Tampa Bay he has been regularly featured in the offense and one of the most targeted wide receivers; especially since the arrival of Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

‘Win’s a Win,’ But ... Cowboys Raise 3 Big Playoff Questions at Titans

The Dallas Cowboys arrived at Nissan Stadium with a prime opportunity to make a statement in front of a national audience against the short-handed Tennessee Titans ... and left Thursday night with nearly as many questions as they began. While Dallas (12-4) walked away with a 27-13 victory, Tennessee (7-9)...
DALLAS, TX

