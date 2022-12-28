Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN’s Predictions for Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of wrapping up a successful regular season in which they've already completed two goals: clinching a playoff spot, and winning the AFC East. Although all is not finished, the Bills are still in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and a win on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium will put them in the driver's seat for the AFC's top seed.
Here’s what Chiefs coach Andy Reid thinks about Skyy Moore’s rookie-year progression
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says there were times earlier in the year when receiver Skyy Moore needed a little more real estate. KC would hand him the ball on a jet-sweep, and the second-round rookie would continue stretching it to the outside ... until he ran out of room.
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout
You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some... The post Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs-Broncos prediction: What NFL history tells us about openers with interim coach
One of the biggest questions with this matchup revolves around Denver ... or, more specifically, if the team will get a boost from a new leader. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett earlier this week, naming Jerry Rosburg as interim coach. So does such a move usually help a team relative...
'Imagine a worse first minute of the year for Ohio State fans.' Fans react to Georgia loss
Ohio State football fans will likely remember how 2023 began for a long time. As the clock struck midnight, Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning kick, giving Georgia the 42-41 win in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. From the first moments of 2023, most fans...
Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say
As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
NFL Draft Profile: Emmanuel Wilson, Running Back, Fort Valley State Wildcats
Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman suffers setback, won’t play vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday
Early-week optimism about Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman possibly being activated from the reserve/injury list in time for Sunday’s noon home game against Denver gave way to stark reality Friday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Hardman suffered a setback on Wednesday and will not play against the Broncos at...
Patriots vs. Dolphins: Behind Enemy Lines; 5 Questions
FOXBORO — As Michael Corleone once told a beleaguered Frank Pentangeli in 1974’s The Godfather Part II, “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”. The New England Patriots (7-8) prepare to host the Miami Dolphins (8-7) for a must-win Week 17 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Despite...
Ben McAdoo Talks Run Game, Darnold’s Development, Baker’s Success in L.A. + More
"I think the guys came out ready to go. They played hard. When you have that type of production, you have to give everybody credit. Whether it's the line, the tight ends, receivers, Sam getting us in good plays. The backs ran hard, they trusted their courses. It was obviously encouraging."
Josh Allen Details the ‘Respect’ He Has for Joe Burrow And His Story
View the original article to see embedded media. Ahead of a crucial Monday Night Football matchup with significant playoff implications, Bills star Josh Allen was asked by the media on Thursday about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. While both quarterbacks are relatively early in their respective careers, they are two of...
Vikings-Packers Predictions: Who Wins The Border Battle Rematch in Green Bay?
Since Aaron Rodgers became the Packers' starting quarterback in 2008, the Vikings have only swept their bitter divisional rivals twice. The first time came in 2009, when Brett Favre got revenge on his old team with a pair of victories. The second was in 2017, when Rodgers suffered a collarbone injury on a hit from Anthony Barr early in the first game and didn't play in the rematch. That one doesn't feel like it counts in the same way as '09. In both of those seasons, the Vikings reached the NFC championship game.
Only One Choice at Quarterback
NASHVILLE – In his Friday news conference, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the decision he faced in naming a starting a quarterback for the team’s season finale in Jacksonville. In reality, there should be nothing difficult about it. Josh Dobbs has to be the man.
Florida DB Rashad Torrence II Enters NFL Draft
On Thursday, Florida safety Rashad Torrence II became the 10th Florida player to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. View the original article to see embedded media. Torrence, a true junior, will forgo his final season of college eligibility after fielding a starting role for the majority of his Gators' career.
Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans
CLEVELAND (AP) — The action at Cleveland Cavaliers games from now on won’t be limited to dunks, layups, 3-pointers and anything else happening on the court. Bet on it. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the NBA team is opening a stylish, two-story sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans can wager on games across the country — along with the one they’re attending. Partnering with Caesar’s Sportsbook, the Cavs are the latest professional franchise to double down, so to speak, on the burgeoning, multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry, once deemed taboo and now trendy.
CFP Set: Defending champ Georgia to take on TCU at SoFi Stadium
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday's delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in the second half to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41...
