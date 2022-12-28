Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN’s Predictions for Monday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills are on the verge of wrapping up a successful regular season in which they've already completed two goals: clinching a playoff spot, and winning the AFC East. Although all is not finished, the Bills are still in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and a win on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium will put them in the driver's seat for the AFC's top seed.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired
PITTSBURGH -- Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation. The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Dennis Osagiede, Interior Defensive Lineman, Liberty Flames
Wichita Eagle
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Sign Away RB Tyler Badie from Ravens
The Denver Broncos welcomed a new member to their 53-man roster Thursday, signing rookie running back Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, the team announced. What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Broncos prediction: What NFL history tells us about openers with interim coach
One of the biggest questions with this matchup revolves around Denver ... or, more specifically, if the team will get a boost from a new leader. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett earlier this week, naming Jerry Rosburg as interim coach. So does such a move usually help a team relative...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Roundup: Updates On Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst, and More
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a welcome change on Thursday with a relatively clean injury report ahead of Monday Night Football. One big surprise was Sam Hubbard (calf) logging a limited practice while Hayden Hurst (calf) practiced in full and sounds ready to return from his calf ailment. "100%...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Jack Podlesny, Kicker, Georgia Bulldogs
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Shea Baker, Interior Offensive Lineman, Rice Owls
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012
CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Emmanuel Wilson, Running Back, Fort Valley State Wildcats
Wichita Eagle
Florida DB Rashad Torrence II Enters NFL Draft
On Thursday, Florida safety Rashad Torrence II became the 10th Florida player to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. View the original article to see embedded media. Torrence, a true junior, will forgo his final season of college eligibility after fielding a starting role for the majority of his Gators' career.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks vs. Jets Preview: Do-or-Die Playoff Implications
The Seattle Seahawks host the New York Jets on New Year's Day in a matchup between two teams that are desperate for a win to keep playoff hopes alive. Seattle has lost five of its last six games, including a 24-10 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. The Seahawks currently sit outside of the NFC Playoffs looking in but do still have a chance for a berth.
Wichita Eagle
‘Win’s a Win,’ But ... Cowboys Raise 3 Big Playoff Questions at Titans
The Dallas Cowboys arrived at Nissan Stadium with a prime opportunity to make a statement in front of a national audience against the short-handed Tennessee Titans ... and left Thursday night with nearly as many questions as they began. While Dallas (12-4) walked away with a 27-13 victory, Tennessee (7-9)...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman suffers setback, won’t play vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday
Early-week optimism about Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman possibly being activated from the reserve/injury list in time for Sunday’s noon home game against Denver gave way to stark reality Friday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Hardman suffered a setback on Wednesday and will not play against the Broncos at...
Wichita Eagle
Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots vs. Dolphins: Behind Enemy Lines; 5 Questions
FOXBORO — As Michael Corleone once told a beleaguered Frank Pentangeli in 1974’s The Godfather Part II, “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.”. The New England Patriots (7-8) prepare to host the Miami Dolphins (8-7) for a must-win Week 17 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Despite...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how the Kansas City Chiefs can secure a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 17
The Chiefs and Denver Broncos close out their annual two-game AFC West series on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs (12-3) took the first meeting in Week 14, extending their winning streak over the Broncos (4-11) to 14 games. The 14-game streak represents a franchise record for most consecutive wins over a single opponent.
Wichita Eagle
Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season
Cleveland Browns are allowing 134 rushing yards a game this season, which ranks 25th in the entire NFL. It has been a glaring hole on the defense, one that nearly every opposing team can take advantage of. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods didn't shy away from what the problem is. "I'd...
