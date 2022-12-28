The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO