kchi.com
Chillicothe Resident Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen in stable condition following overnight shooting in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe have released new details in the shooting that sent a local teen to the hospital. It happened around shortly after midnight in the 100 block of North High Street. The victim, who has been identified as a 15-year-old male, was found suffering from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gunman opens fire on Madison Ave. home in Chillicothe, police investigate
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — As the night began to settle over the small town of Chillicothe, police received a call about a shooting on Madison Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a group of frightened and upset residents who told them about a man named Robert who had fired a shotgun into their home.
kchi.com
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
crawfordcountynow.com
Suspect in officer involved shooting escapes from Columbus hospital
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department issued the following news release detailing the escape of Jacob Davidson:. Shortly after 8 pm Thursday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob D. Davidson, 38, had escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. Columbus, Ohio.
sciotopost.com
UPDATE – Man Shoots Home with Shotgun Flees Police in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man that has been identified by several witnesses fired a shotgun into a habituated home on Thursday night in Chillicothe. Accoridng to the statements by witnesses from the Chillicothe Police department a man who in those statements was defined as “upset” came to a home located on Madison ave in a dark SUV and fired shots into a home. Then left the scene.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Drive By Shootings in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Law enforcement responded to several drive by shootings tonight around 1030 pm. According to early reports police responded to Sugar street and another on the North side. police reported that they found multiple bullet casings but no victims. A bolo was put out for a Black SUV...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Detainee Dies in Randolph County Jail
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports that a female Livingston County detainee died after suffering a significant medical issue on Tuesday. Sheriff Cox said 51-year old Cheri Dawn Admire was being held in the Randolph County Jail when she suffered the medical issue. Jail staff and a nurse performed CPR and used AED equipment until the ambulance arrived. Admire passed away at the hospital.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a motor vehicle crash in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 3 p.m. The multi-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of South Bridge Street and Eastern Avenue. Medics from the city’s fire department responded to the scene. One adult...
kchi.com
One Booking For Livingston County
One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center is reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Wednesday. Fifty-six-year-old John Robert Fredricks was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department at about 7:35 pm. He was held with no bond allowed.
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Detainee Died While In Randolph Co. Custody
A Livingston County detainee at the Randolph County Jail died Tuesday while in custody. Fifty-one-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire was detained following her arrest on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. She was scheduled for trial in February. Randolph County authorities are continuing with an investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For The Christmas Holiday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the Christmas Holiday includes several incidents. 11:45 AM, Officers arrested a person that came to the Law Enforcement Center on an active Livingston County warrant. That person posted the required bond, and was released. 3:00 PM, Officer took a report of possible child neglect...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
“Operation Silent Night” nets arrests, drugs, guns, and stolen property
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — During the month of December, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force conducted a month-long operation called “Operation Silent Night” to target illegal activity such as drugs, guns, and stolen property in Pike, Ross, and Scioto Counties. The operation was carried out with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and Portsmouth Police Department.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One shot in Chillicothe drive-by as good samaritan helps catch shooter
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person is in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning after a shooter was taken into custody. It happened just after midnight on High Street near Water Street in Chillicothe. Eyewitnesses reported to the Guardian that they saw a dark colored SUV pull up...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
kchi.com
Three Promoted At Chillicothe Fire Department
Three Chillicothe firefighters will be promoted following action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in executive session. Jonathon Nolan is promoted from Luitenant/Paramedic to Captain/Paramedic effective January 2nd. Bill Gutshall is promoted from Engineer/Paramedic to Luitenant/Paramedic effective January 2nd. Josh Kelly is promoted from Firefighter/paramedic to Engineer/Paramedic effective January 2nd.
Ohio man jailed for illegally buying 34-cent sucker
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple people. ACSO says deputies discovered that a […]
18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer indicted on multiple charges
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, a seven-count indictment was returned by a Pike County Grand Jury against Cassandra Meinert, of Waverly. Meinert, who was formerly employed as a Piketon police officer, has been charged with theft in office, theft, and personated an officer. According to court records, the...
