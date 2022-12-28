Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Man driving pickup truck killed in crash on LI
A 33-year-old man driving a pickup truck was killed after going off the roadway early Friday morning, according to Suffolk police.
Police: 1 killed in overnight Mt. Sinai car crash
Authorities say Joseph Berendowski Jr. was driving a Mazda pickup westbound on Canal Street when his vehicle left the roadway.
State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ – The New Jersey State Police released a sketch of a man suspected in Friday night’s fatal hit-and-run crash. Now, detectives with the agency are seeking public assistance in identifying the man in the composite sketch as a person of interest who may have been at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run accident. As part of its ongoing investigation, the New Jersey State Police Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office has requested assistance from the public in identifying the driver of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred at 6:28 PM on 12/29/2022 at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and The post State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Chase In Bensalem Ends In Crash Stemming From Assault On Police
A Croydon woman is in trouble with the law after an incident last night, about 10:45PM. Sources said that said there was an assault near the WAWA at Street Road and Kingston Way. A woman ran from that incident to a vehicle and proceeded to drive on Street Road towards...
Several injured after oil tanker truck collision on Route 295 in Mt. Laurel
An oil tanker truck collided with at least two other vehicles in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
cortlandvoice.com
4 youth involved in car crash, leaving one dead (NYSP press release)
The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Cortland County. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St., in the Town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281, when the SUV failed to comply. Both the SUV and vehicle that the Deputy was operating, lost control and crashed, after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.
Gunshots Fired At Garbage Collectors In Mount Vernon, Officials Say
Several gunshots were fired at public works employees as they were collecting garbage in a Westchester County city, officials said. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m., when police in Mount Vernon were told that multiple gunshots were fired at one of the city's garbage trucks in the area of Union Lane and East 5th Street, according to Mount Vernon officials.
Gruesome Wrong-Way Fatal Highway Crash In Hudson Valley, 2 Hurt
State Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police confirmed an investigation following a fatal accident on Sprain Brook Parkway, near the Taconic State Parkway. Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway Crash In the Town of Mount Pleasant, New York. On Tuesday, December 27, 2022,...
News 12
West Windsor police: Person of interest sought in Christmas death of woman
Stephanie Carmody was found dead near a vacant car dealership on Route 1 on Christmas. Her cause of her death is still unclear. Anyone with information about who the person is should contact West Windsor police.
8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police
An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect poses as delivery driver in Stony Point house burglary
The video shows a man walking to the front door, posing as a delivery driver about to drop off a toy car. He knocks and checks to see if anyone is home.
rocklandreport.com
Ramapo PD Arrest Driver for DWI After Accident on Route 45
RAMAPO, NY – At about midnight on December 24, Ramapo Police officers responded to a crash on Route 45 by the Summit Park School. A 2008 Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Route 45, stuck a mailbox, then a parked vehicle in a private driveway. The Toyota came to rest on its side. The 32 year old male operator needed to be extricated from the vehicle. Hillcrest FD, Spring Hill Ambulance, Rockland Paramedics, and the NY State Police all assisted at the scene.
Allendale Township man faces long road to recovery following barn explosion
Family says the doctors have removed Carl Beintema's right leg below his knee- and they're still working to save his left leg.
Wife charged in Christmas Day fatal shooting death of husband in NJ home
A 51-year-old woman was arrested over the alleged Christmas Day fatal shooting of her husband, authorities said Monday.
Mount Vernon native found dead in car after severe winter storm in Buffalo
Authorities say 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who was a nurse, was found dead after being trapped in her car.
Investigation Continues Into The Death Of Woman Found On Side Of Route 1 In West Windsor On Christmas
December 26, 2022 WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–West Windsor Police reported that on December 25, 2022 at 5:23 p.m., West Windsor…
Driver killed when car splits in half, slides across NJ parkway: police
A New Jersey driver was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday evening, police said.
Woman found dead along busy N.J. highway on Christmas Day
The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
newscentermaine.com
Connecticut man sentenced to another 18 months after threatening to kill judge
Devin Melycher will also be on supervised release for three years. He's already serving 11 years in prison for traveling to Maine to sexually assault a minor.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eight arrested after drug raid that results in large seizure of crack cocaine
MOUNT VERNON – A pre-Christmas police raid at a Mount Vernon home resulted in the seizure of more than 130 grams of crack cocaine and eight people charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance. The December 22, 2022 raid was conducted by the Mount Vernon police at approximately 5:00 a.m. at 111 South Fulton Avenue after an investigation into drug sales at the house.
