On December 30 at 12:20 AM, a shooting incident occurred in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. A complainant reported to Ithaca Police Officers that a bullet entered their apartment through the window coming to final rest in the living room. Officers were able to locate the area of where the projectile was fired from and responded to a nearby apartment in the same area of Chestnut St.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO