Lucas County, OH

Lucas County's Shared Services Building closed for power outage

By The Blade
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: Power to the Lucas County Shared Services building at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. has been restored. The building will be open Thursday, and all services there will resume normal operations.

Lucas County's Shared Services Building is closed Wednesday due to a power outage.

The building, at 3737 West Sylvania Ave., houses the county's Job and Family Services, the county Child Support Enforcement Agency, OhioMeansJobs Lucas County, the county's Planning and Development Department, the Board of Elections, and more.

A document drop-off site is available outside the building. Paper applications for food, cash, medical, childcare assistance, and employment and address change forms, are also available outside the building, county officials said.

The benefits self-service portal is at benefits.ohio.gov , or call 844-640-6446. Child support services can still be reached at childsupport.ohio.gov , or by calling 419-213-3000. Client services, other than walk-in requests, won't be impacted, the county said.

OhioMeansJobs in-person services at the location will resume Thursday if power is restored. Some services can be accessed online at ohiomeansjobs-lucas.com .

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
