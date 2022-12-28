Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Renna Media
Scouting For Food Drive Is Again A Huge Success
Boy Scout Troop 23 and Cub Scout Pack 23 have been participating in the nationwide Scouting for Food drive in a big way since the program first began in 1988. Early in November, Scouts distributed flyers to 3,000 homes throughout the Elmora neighborhood, asking for food donations for those in need.
Renna Media
Over $34,000 in grants awarded to Chatham Public Schools
The Chatham Education Foundation, the leading provider of private funding to the School District of the Chathams, announced that it has distributed over $34,000 in grants to fund six innovative and creative educational programs and special projects throughout the School District of the Chathams during the first grant application cycle of the 2022-2023 academic school year.
Renna Media
Rahway Elks’ Special Children’s Christmas Party
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Rahway Elks’ Special Children’s Committee (SCC) hosted their annual Special Children’s Christmas Party. Students from Rahway schools with special needs were invited to attend with their families. We had over 50 people attend. The children danced to music, played games, colored pictures, watched Andy the Clown perform a magic act, and got to visit with Santa. Everyone ate their fill of chicken nuggets, fries, hot dogs, chips, cookies, and ice cream.
News 12
Police evacuate dozens from Morris County shopping center
Police evacuated dozens of people from a Morris County shopping center on Saturday. Details about the incident were limited as Saturday evening, but the Morris County Prosecutor has stated that police were following up on a lead and the scene was cleared around 1:30 p.m. They also said there is currently no threat to the community.
Renna Media
Westfield Recreation offers Winter Programs for all ages
Winter is here and it’s time to get everyone active and having fun! The Westfield Recreation Department offers a wide variety of programs and classes for all ages. To see a full description of programs & classes, go to the program catalog at secure.rec1.com/NJ/westfield-nj/catalog. for adults (16 & over)...
Renna Media
January Programs at the Garwood Public Library
January 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 at a NEW TIME 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Join Miss Maryanne for stories, bubbles and more. Registration Required. January 4, 11, 18, and 25 and Feb 1, 8, and 15 at 3 p.m. Using Legos kids build a different engineering-themed project each...
Renna Media
Tree of Lights Dedicated to the Origin of Winter Tradition
The 32nd annual Tree of Lights event was held on Saturday, Dec 3rd on the Village Green. The Watchung Rescue Squad 2022 Tree of Lights honors the origins of this winter tradition. Returning from vacation at Martha’s Vineyard in 1990, Judie McCumber approached the Watchung Rescue Squad with a suggestion for fundraising. For every donation, a light would be placed on a tree. After some discussion, Judie eventually convinced Captain Shirley Cattabiani and President Diddy Adario of this event’s potential, despite the fact that the town’s Village Green or even a tree had been established! With Judie’s persistence, Shirley’s can-do attitude, and Diddy’s direction, ground was broken, a tree was planted, and lights were strung. And thus, the Tree of Lights was born.
Renna Media
Borough of Madison to hold annual Reorganization Meeting – Jan. 6
The Borough of Madison will hold its annual public reorganization meeting for 2023 on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., in the Council Chamber of the Hartley Dodge Memorial, 50 Kings Road. Recently re-elected Council Member Rachel Ehrlich and newly elected Tom Haralampoudis will take the oath of office...
Hiring event at JC Library’s Earl Morgan branch this January
Those looking for a new start to the new year can head over to the Jersey City Free Public Library’s Earl A. Morgan Branch for “New Year, New Career,” a hiring event on Jan. 5 and 26 from noon to 3 p.m. Jobs include direct support professionals...
Renna Media
Boy Scout Troop 23 Makes Apple Cider
As they do every year on the third weekend of October, the members of Boy Scout Troop 23 helped the Union County Parks Department staff the Four Centuries in a Weekend program at the Deserted Village of Feltville. Over 1,700 visitors came to the Deserted Village from throughout New Jersey, as well as from New Hampshire, Tennessee, Texas and Sweden.
Renna Media
International Nativity Display at the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist
The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist at 2018 Dewitt Terrace in Linden hosted an International Nativity Display on December 10 in conjunction with the Church’s Christmas Sale and on December 11 with Mystic Vision Player’s Yuletide Carol. Father Peter De Franco, Rector of the Church, displayed 94 sets ranging in size from a charm of the Nativity to dressed porcelain figures over 9 inches tall. Carved Olive wood sets from Israel were featured from a realistic set to an abstract design. Images of a Black Jesus included a Lenox Holy Family to a corn husk set from Uganda to a resin African American scene. Mindful of the war in Eastern Europe, a painted wooded set from Ukraine was placed next to a Russian nesting doll display. A Lenox ensemble from the First Blessing series spanned two tables while more contemplative representations came from LLadro, the Grail and the French Contemplative Sisters of Bethlehem.
Renna Media
Library will be “Fine Free” Beginning January 2023
The Florham Park Public Library will join the ranks of Libraries across the nation and our region abolishing late fees for overdue materials. The new “fine free” policy will go into effect January 2, 2023. As a fine free library, Florham Park Public Library will not charge fines for materials that are overdue or returned late. Additionally, patrons with existing fines for late FPPL materials on their accounts will have their fines waived.
Another NJ school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
New Jersey eatery hands out free meals to people in need
ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- For many families struggling to get by, this time of year can be especially difficult.That's why one New Jersey food company is handing out free meals to people in need.On the streets of Asbury Park, free hugs and free meals abound."What these guys are doing with this program here, I think, is a beautiful thing," resident Omar Fitchett said.No limits per person. No questions asked. Take as many as you need."This time of year especially, nobody should go hungry. Food is a right, not a privilege," said David Lewis, co-founder of Macrobites.Lewis, Fritz Georges and Jarrette...
njurbannews.com
Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
New Jersey City University receives $5 million estate gift
New Jersey City University (NJCU) has announced a $5 million legacy gift and an additional $500,000 commitment from legislative counsellor and jurist Adib Murshed of Zabid. The largest estate gift in NJCU history will support the university’s largest area of need, as determined by NJCU, while the pledge will support the NJCU Fund and student travel experiences. The Monseigneur of Zabid, through his work as a diplomat and jurist with the Jerusalemite Ascendancy, is a legacy donor for numerous organizations including the British Youth Council, the Center for Individual Rights, the Cato Institute, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
More N.J. schools requiring ‘psych clearances’ for kids to stay in the classroom
The Bayonne mother wasn’t surprised to get the call in October that her third grader had a meltdown at school — again. Since the start of the school year, the 8-year-old boy had regularly lashed out at classmates and teachers and refused to do his school work. This time, he was kicking, spitting and throwing things in class, his mother was told.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
Community Medical Center Receives Multiple National Awards
TOMS RIVER – Community Medical Center (CMC), an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is pleased to share it has received numerous prestigious accolades throughout 2022 that are reflective of the hospital’s excellence in women’s services, maternity care, surgical care, and transitional care. The facility was nationally recognized in various specialty care areas by Healthgrades and U.S. News and World Report.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken and Jersey City among 5 in N.J. to receive perfect scores for LGBTQ+ policies
Hoboken and Jersey City are among five municipalities to receive perfect scores for their LGBTQ+ policies from the Human Rights Campaign. “We applaud so many local leaders for the progress we have seen. However, it is increasingly critical that municipal and city leaders address the many hurdles that have yet to be overcome as we fight to uphold the safety and dignity our LGBTQ+ community deserves,” HRC Foundation President Kelley Robinson said on their website.
