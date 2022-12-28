The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist at 2018 Dewitt Terrace in Linden hosted an International Nativity Display on December 10 in conjunction with the Church’s Christmas Sale and on December 11 with Mystic Vision Player’s Yuletide Carol. Father Peter De Franco, Rector of the Church, displayed 94 sets ranging in size from a charm of the Nativity to dressed porcelain figures over 9 inches tall. Carved Olive wood sets from Israel were featured from a realistic set to an abstract design. Images of a Black Jesus included a Lenox Holy Family to a corn husk set from Uganda to a resin African American scene. Mindful of the war in Eastern Europe, a painted wooded set from Ukraine was placed next to a Russian nesting doll display. A Lenox ensemble from the First Blessing series spanned two tables while more contemplative representations came from LLadro, the Grail and the French Contemplative Sisters of Bethlehem.

