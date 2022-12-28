Woman accused of stealing police cruiser, taking it on joyride

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after police said she stole a cruiser and took it on a joyride while making transmissions over the vehicle’s radio system.

The Shamokin Police Department told WNEP that the cruiser had been left unlocked with a key in the ignition outside the police station when Stormie Birster got into the car and took off.

Officers said that Birster, 31, began making transmissions over the radio in the cruiser, saying that “Officer Siko” had been killed and that a dog ate her little sister, according to WBRE.

Birster was arrested after police caught up with her on State Route 61, WBRE reported. She was taken into custody without incident. Police told the station there was no damage to the cruiser and nobody was hurt.

Birster was charged with theft, driving without a license, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to online court records.

