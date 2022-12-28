Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
Cavaliers, Nuggets reportedly in market for wing help
The Cavaliers and Nuggets are among the teams expected to peruse the trade market for help on the wing in the coming weeks, according to a pair of reports. ESPN’s Zach Lowe says league sources expect Cleveland to seek another short-term option on the wing, while Sam Amick of The Athletic cites sources who say the Nuggets will be looking for at least one wing to help bolster their bench.
Yardbarker
Watch: Pacers' Buddy Hield breaks a 22-year-old Reggie Miller NBA record
Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield was feeling it straight from the tip-off on Thursday night as his team took on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen got his hand on the game's opening tip-off and flicked it back to where he was hoping one of his teammates was. Allen tipped it a bit too far, though, and the ball landed right in the waiting arms of Heild.
“A man of few words, unlike most all-time great players” — Jalen Rose speaks on Larry Bird as a coach in the NBA
Jalen Rose speaks on what Larry Bird’s coaching style was like in his three seasons with the Pacers.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Yardbarker
Nate McMillan Planning to Resign From Atlanta Hawks Job?
The Atlanta Hawks had some high expectations coming into the 2022-23 NBA season. They made a big move in the offseason, acquiring All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. It was a move that was applauded by many as Murray’s skill set would complement All-Star Trae Young.
WTHR
Pacers' Buddy Hield makes NBA's fastest 3 just 3 seconds into game
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers' game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans
An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
Patrick Mahomes and Michigan fans think Wolverines got screwed on short TD call
Michigan fans had Patrick Mahomes and just about everyone on Twitter agreeing with them that the refs screwed the Wolverines by reversing a TD call. It didn’t take long for Fiesta Bowl refs to inject some controversy into the College Football Playoff. In the second quarter, Michigan had a...
Yardbarker
Watch: Aaron Nesmith throws down highlight dunk to fuel Indiana Pacers past Cleveland Cavaliers
The Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by nine on Thursday night, and their play in the final minutes was crucial in securing the victory. With five minutes to go, the blue and gold still trailed. At that point, Cleveland held a 119-118 lead, and they had just scored eight...
Georgia radio call of game-winning TD vs Ohio State is total insanity
The Georgia Bulldogs are heading back to the CFP National Championship Game after a late touchdown and missed field goal by the Ohio State Buckeyes in an intense Peach Bowl. What a way for college football to end 2022 and begin 2023. Just when fans thought that nothing could top the chaotic second half of the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan, the Peach Bowl between Georgia and Ohio State brought the tension.
Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans
CLEVELAND (AP) — The action at Cleveland Cavaliers games from now on won’t be limited to dunks, layups, 3-pointers and anything else happening on the court. Bet on it. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the NBA team is opening a stylish, two-story sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans can wager on games across the country — along with the one they’re attending. Partnering with Caesar’s Sportsbook, the Cavs are the latest professional franchise to double down, so to speak, on the burgeoning, multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry, once deemed taboo and now trendy.
Yardbarker
Knicks, Pacers, Jazz Favorites For Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are one team in the NBA that almost everyone unanimously believes is going to make a trade in the coming weeks. At 14-21, they desperately need to make a move as they are currently in 13th place in the Western Conference and 3.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
De'Aaron Fox Names Domantas Sabonis A Top 3 Center In The NBA
De'Aaron Fox has the ultimate praise for Domantas Sabonis after hot start.
Yardbarker
"We Don't Win Playing Other People's Style:" J.B. Bickerstaff Comments On The Cavs' Loss To The Pacers
Another road game for the Cavs turned out to be another road loss for them as well as they fall to just 6-10 in that department. This one was especially disappointing because looking at the score sheet, one would think that Cleveland could've closed it out. However, the Pacers' ariel...
CFP Set: Defending champ Georgia to take on TCU at SoFi Stadium
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday's delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in the second half to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41...
Watch RG3 rush off Michigan-TCU broadcast as wife goes into labor
RG3 was on the alternate broadcast for the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU when he rushed off excitedly after finding out his wife is in labor. TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl as the first College Football Playoff semifinal was about as wild as you could possibly imagine. The two teams threatened to make it the highest-scoring CFP game of all time, there were a ridiculous 44 points scored in the third quarter alone, both teams had turnovers and crazy big plays, and it was all too exciting.
Myles Turner posts noteworthy tweet after game against Clippers
Myles Turner was not about to let 2022 end without flexing one last time. Turner and the Indiana Pacers knocked off the LA Clippers on Saturday, winning 131-130. The veteran center Turner was especially effective, putting the Clippers into the deep fryer by posting 34 points on 11-for-17 shooting. After the game, Turner tweeted the... The post Myles Turner posts noteworthy tweet after game against Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 1, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
FanSided
