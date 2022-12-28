Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
College Football World Reacts To Thrilling Georgia vs. Ohio State Ending
The Georgia Bulldogs have advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the second straight season. Down 38-24 entering the fourth quarter, Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs came all the way back to defeat the Buckeyes 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. College football ...
College Football Playoff referees: Officiating crews for Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl
Looking at the College Football Playoff referees with the officiating crews for both the Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl. Though many players would argue that any bowl game is important, there’s no denying that the stakes are just higher for the College Football Playoff. So for TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl as the semifinal matchups, all eyes were on those games.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Video: Ohio State Fans Furious With Non-Targeting Call For Marvin Harrison Jr. Hit
Ohio State fans have steam coming out of their ears after wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was slammed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard in the endzone and Bullon wasn't flagged for targeting. Officials originally called targeting on Bullard. They then reviewed the play but ruled the hit ...
Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans
CLEVELAND (AP) — The action at Cleveland Cavaliers games from now on won’t be limited to dunks, layups, 3-pointers and anything else happening on the court. Bet on it. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the NBA team is opening a stylish, two-story sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans can wager on games across the country — along with the one they’re attending. Partnering with Caesar’s Sportsbook, the Cavs are the latest professional franchise to double down, so to speak, on the burgeoning, multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry, once deemed taboo and now trendy.
NC State radio announcer immediately suspended after racist bowl game remark
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
CFP Set: Defending champ Georgia to take on TCU at SoFi Stadium
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday's delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in the second half to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41...
Watch RG3 rush off Michigan-TCU broadcast as wife goes into labor
RG3 was on the alternate broadcast for the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU when he rushed off excitedly after finding out his wife is in labor. TCU vs. Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl as the first College Football Playoff semifinal was about as wild as you could possibly imagine. The two teams threatened to make it the highest-scoring CFP game of all time, there were a ridiculous 44 points scored in the third quarter alone, both teams had turnovers and crazy big plays, and it was all too exciting.
Steelers mock draft: 3 Steelers targets playing in the College Football Playoff
The Pittsburgh Steelers should be watching the College Football Playoff closely on Saturday, as the NFL Draft isn’t far away. The Steelers still have a slim chance at making the playoffs, but Pittsburgh’s front office is always a step ahead. Expect Omar Khan and Co. to have an eye on the College Football Playoff, as there are plenty of NFL Draft prospects playing for one of Georgia, Ohio State, TCU and Michigan on Saturday night.
Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout
You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some... The post Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Special FanDuel, DraftKings Ohio Promo Codes: Bet $10, Get $400 Before Offer Ends
This is a magical day to be an Ohio resident, as sports betting is officially legal in your state! To celebrate the big day, FanDuel and DraftKings are giving you $400 in bonus bets with their amazing promos. All it requires is a $10 investment, then you’re getting $400 guaranteed.
Look: Forget Georgia and Ohio State, sleeping Uga is the Peach Bowl winner
Uga is a good boy for getting a good sleep in while watching Georgia play Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Despite a College Football Playoff game between Georgia and Ohio State happening right in front of him, Uga was able to catch some shuteye early on in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
5 Alabama stars who won’t be back in 2023 and who will replace them
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the season with a Sugar Bowl win but still out of the playoff. Now, these stars are leaving but replacements are waiting. Though it wasn’t the ending that the Tuscaloosa faithful imagined coming into the 2022 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide put a stamp on the year with a dominant Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Of course, fans would’ve much preferred to be playing later on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff, but that’s not how things played out.
NFL Draft QB rankings after Bryce Young’s elite Sugar Bowl performance
By playing in the Sugar Bowl, Bryce Young bet on himself, and likely improved his already-high NFL Draft stock with an incredible performance. Bryce Young completed 15-of-21 passes for 321 yards, and had five total touchdowns on Saturday against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Young is in a battle with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to be the top player at his position taken. Considering the value of QBs in the NFL, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Young or Stroud — whoever emerges victorious in that battle through Pro Days and the NFL Combine — as the No. 1 overall selection. As of right now, that pick belongs to the Houston Texans.
The definitive collection of sad Michigan fans from upset loss to TCU in Playoff
ESPN did not shy away from showing all the sad Michigan fans in the stands at the Fiesta Bowl during their upset loss to TCU. Michigan fans had pretty good reason to go into their New Year’s Eve playoff matchup against TCU. Oddsmakers had them favored by a touchdown....
Jim Harbaugh Michigan bowl record
Jim Harbaugh is looking to bring the Michigan Wolverines football program their 12th-claimed national championship. But his bowl record with the school is far from great. After a four-season stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh made the jump back to the college football coaching ranks. In late 2014, he was hired to be the head coach of his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines. Since arriving, the expectations were high, hoping he could bring the program their 12th-claimed national title, and their first since 1997.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0