By playing in the Sugar Bowl, Bryce Young bet on himself, and likely improved his already-high NFL Draft stock with an incredible performance. Bryce Young completed 15-of-21 passes for 321 yards, and had five total touchdowns on Saturday against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Young is in a battle with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to be the top player at his position taken. Considering the value of QBs in the NFL, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Young or Stroud — whoever emerges victorious in that battle through Pro Days and the NFL Combine — as the No. 1 overall selection. As of right now, that pick belongs to the Houston Texans.

9 HOURS AGO