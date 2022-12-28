ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Learn ice-fishing at four events in January

Anglers can learn the basics of ice-fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at three Discover Ice-Fishing clinics this month. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Youth Fishing Program will host three on-ice events and one classroom event. From 1-5 p.m. Jan. 14, the Nebraska...
NORFOLK, NE
Alliance, NE
