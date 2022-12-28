Read full article on original website
wxhc.com
Meet Cortland County Discusses the Annual Ithaca Chill Challenge: Dip or Dodge?
On this week’s edition of Meet Cortland County, our own Jack Eves speaks with VP of Ithaca Community Recovery Scott Sherwood regarding the Annual Ithaca Chill Challenge, Dip or Dodge? The endeavor is in its 8th year raising money to benefit those suffering from addiction. Even takes place tomorrow at 1 PM at the Ithaca Yacht Club, find out more information at ithacachillchallenge.org.
ithaca.com
FLH Recognizes December CNA Graduates
Finger Lakes Health congratulates our most recent class of graduates: Jillian Baxter, Ranaesai Bell, Evelyn Chadwick, Qwinasia Grady, Mahoganii Hawkins, Kaitlyn Hubright, Dayshia Malave, Karina Alvarez-Navedp, Alena Spears, Margaret Walsh and Dedrick Wilson. FLH offers a paid Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training Program that is approved by the New York...
cnyhomepage.com
Local pharmacy Parkway Drugs impacted by the shortage in children’s pain medication
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Parkway Drugs in Utica is one of the many local pharmacies experiencing a shortage in children’s pain medication. “Ibuprofen and Acetaminophen, which is Tylenol, Motrin, Advil. All those whether its brand or generic it seems like its unavailable. It’s been like probably for four to five weeks maybe a little longer,” said Vinny Chiffy, pharmacist and owner of Parkway Drugs.
wxhc.com
Mini Job Fair Announced for January
A mini job fair is taking place on January 4th from 11am to 1pm at the Cortland Works Career Center at 99 Main Street in Downtown Cortland. The attending businesses for the mini job fair are Byrne Dairy and Chobani, LLC. Job openings include:. Cooler Warehouse Operator. Forklift Operator. Packagers.
WKTV
Vaccination clinic at The Center on Jan. 13
UTICA, N.Y. -- There will be a vaccination clinic at The Center, located at 201 Bleeker Street, on Jan. 13 from 2-5 p.m. COVID, Flu, Shingles, Pneumonia, DTaP and HPV vaccinations will all be available, walk-ins are also welcome. You do need to bring your insurance card for vaccinations other than COVID.
wxhc.com
Cornell Receives Grant Totaling Over $400k Towards Dairy Industry Training
Yesterday, New York Governor Hochul announced the first round of Office of Strategic Workforce Development Grants, which in total amounted to more than $6 million dollars. Among those recipients was Cornell University. The grant Cornell University was awarded totaled $400,742 dollars and will go to the schools program that provides...
wxhc.com
Homer Ice Rink Plans to Open January 7th
The Village of Homer has announced a tentative opening date for the ice rink on the Village Green. The ice rink will look to be open to the public on January 7th after issues were created when an individual went onto the rink over the holiday weekend and tried shoveling.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DSS caseworkers out to make a difference in a difficult job
MEXICO — Melissa Kuns spent time in foster care as a girl and never forgot the experience. As an adult, she was drawn to a profession where she could give people the respect and compassion she was denied. Richard Balch is an Army veteran who sought a career that...
G.W. Lisk evaporator pumps out pollutants claims ex-employee, Lisk says otherwise
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — A maintainer who worked at G.W. Lisk for years in their wastewater treatment plant and as an environmental technician reached out to News 8 after our story on Lisk’s water evaporator aired. They want to remain anonymous. They provided the below photo to News 8 claiming there have always been […]
Crowley factory lofts housing project planned
(Binghamton) – Local developer Jon Korchynsky is looking to turn the former Crowley milk plant on the city’s Southside into a mixed use housing project.The Crowley Factory Lofts will feature 45 market rate apartments geared toward young professionals and young families.The 73 thousand square foot milk plant, which sits along the shore of the Susquehanna […]
Twin Tiers Year in Review: 2022’s biggest stories
(WETM) – Just as we thought we were coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 quickly ushered in more drama, controversy, and near-constant memories of the way things once were. The news didn’t slow down at all. To revisit some of the most important events of this year, here are the top stories from the […]
localsyr.com
Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
House of the Week: Owners would ‘love to see’ a young family purchase their Oneida home
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The beautiful brick Center-Hall Colonial at 369 Genesee Street in Oneida makes an impression. It certainly made one on Kelly Reginelli and her husband Frank.
Hundreds of cats across CNY in need of a home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of cats throughout Central New York are living on the streets. Its a never ending cycle, but you can help create change. The Central New York Cat Coalition says the need is even greater compared to last year. “Part of that is a lot of people are being evicted right […]
cortlandvoice.com
County Recycling Center: ‘Do not put glass’ in recycling totes
The Cortland County Recycling Center is asking county residents to not put glass in recycling totes, according to a notice. Glass can now be disposed of in trash bins or brought to the county recycling center on Pendleton Street. The notice stated that the recycling center has an alternative use for glass.
ithaca.com
Ethics Report Finds Transparency Issues but No Clear Violations
The 60-page ethics report found no clear ethical violations, but it did reveal issues related to transparency in city government. The joint process of reimagining public safety between Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca began in 2021 at the direction of former Mayor Svante Myrick. The process began after former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Executive Order 203, which required every local government in New York State to adopt a policing reform plan that will maintain public safety and build trust between police and the communities they serve.
WKTV
Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge
UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
tourcounsel.com
Destiny USA | Shopping complex in Syracuse, New York
Destiny USA is a gigantic mall in the city of Syracuse, New York. With over 200 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues it is a must stop for shopping if you are in upstate New York. There are also many places in this mall to have fun including: laser tag, climbing...
