Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Related
Man dead after accident on State Route 64
Deputies say they responded with an ambulance and fire department to the report of a car crash on State Route 64 south of the 20A intersection.
wxhc.com
Helicopter Responds to Serious Crash on Route 281 in Homer
Around 10:30 last night, December 28th, a serious vehicle crash occurred near Route 281 and the I81 Connector just outside the Village of Homer. Emergency responders reported there were four patients, two were unconscious, a helicopter was immediately called as the patients were listed as critical as first responders arrived on scene.
wwnytv.com
Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
wxhc.com
Tractor Fire in Harford Quickly Knocked Out by Fire Departments
Around 7 in the morning yesterday, December 29th, the Harford Fire Department responded to the Cornell barns for a reported tractor fire inside a barn on the property. On arrival at the scene, the tractor that was located inside the barn was pulled out from the building. Firefighters were able to knock out the fire quickly.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin
LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
wxhc.com
One Dead After Police Chase on Route 281
Yesterday, December 28th, around 10:15pm the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department attempted to make a traffic stop after an officer witnessed a white SUV go through a red light at the intersection of Route 281 and West Main St. in the Town of Cortlandville. The driver of the SUV failed...
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
Death on I-81
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
WETM
Shooting incident in Ithaca leaves one injured
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A residence in Ithaca was struck by gunfire shortly after midnight on Friday, leaving multiple suspects and one injured individual. According to Ithaca Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Chestnut Street around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 30. A complainant reported to police...
cortlandvoice.com
Update on gas prices in Cortland County
Gas prices in Cortland County have been dropping, but the county’s average isn’t in line with the state average. According to AAA, The current county average gas price is $3.561-per-gallon. The state average, on the other hand, is $3.401-per-gallon. Nationally, the average is $3.179. A breakdown of prices...
Attorney General’s office investigating fatal crash involving deputy in Cortland County
Homer, N.Y. — The New York Attorney General’s Office and state police are investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night that involved a Cortland County deputy. The deputy’s vehicle and an SUV that police were chasing crashed after the vehicles attempted to turn onto an on-ramp to Interstate 81 in Homer, troopers said in a news release Thursday.
News 12
Police ID man killed in Christmas Eve crash that sent car plunging into Bridgeport Harbor
Police have identified a man killed in a crash that sent his car into the waters of Bridgeport Harbor on Christmas Eve. Police say 33-year-old Jamal Gordon was killed early in the morning the day before Christmas after his car veered off the street and ended up in the water at Stratford and Waterview avenues.
14850.com
Vehicle damage discovered in the wake of northside shots fired call, say police
No one was located in the area when Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Ithaca Police Department officers responded to “multiple calls for shots fired” in the area of North Cayuga Street near Jay Street in the early hours of Friday morning, but police say they later learned that two vehicles parked on Jay Street had been struck with gunfire.
whcuradio.com
IPD looking for victim, suspects in Chestnut Street shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are searching for suspects after someone was shot early this morning on Chestnut Street. According to authorities, shots were reported around 12:20 this morning in the 100 block of Chestnut. A person says a bullet came through their window. Officers found where the shot came from and say there’s one victim whose condition and whereabouts are both unknown.
Christmas Day trailer fire kills Oneonta man
New York State Police and state and Oneonta fire officials are investigating a Christmas Day blaze that killed a man.
WKTV
City of Utica making changes to overnight parking
UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica will be making changes to its overnight parking policy beginning the first of the New Year. The passes will be changing from yellow to red for 2023, residents will need to bring in the old pass and re-apply, in an attempt to keep passes consistent with needs, addresses and other changes that may impact parking. Passes are limited to those who do not have proper parking at their home.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving
Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.
cortlandvoice.com
County man charged with DWI following accident
A Cortland County man was arrested late Monday evening following an accident that resulted in property damage, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that county sheriff’s officers responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the town of Homer.
WKTV
Man, 3 pets die in Oneonta mobile home fire on Christmas Day
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man and his three pets were found dead inside a burning mobile home in Oneonta on Christmas Day. Fire crews were called to the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m. to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames. Oneonta Fire Department immediately called...
Comments / 0