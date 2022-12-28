Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft Just Threw Sony Under The Bus Over Activision Blizzard Lawsuit
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard and had the internet going wild. Sony, while playing it cool at the beginning, quickly felt the impact of the news as its stock immediately dipped down. The competitor hasn't taken legal action against Microsoft, but PlayStation has shown its concerns over the future of Activision Blizzard-owned games and argued that the merger would be unfair. Legal teams are investigating the problem worldwide, and now Microsoft is hitting back, arguing that Sony's exclusive content is not different from what it could do with Activision Blizzard.
Why Ristar Died With The Sega Genesis
Cut content is one of the more fascinating aspects of game development, offering gamers an inside look into the early brainstorming that goes into the creation of their favorite titles. Most of the time, that content never sees the light of day, but in the case of the Sega Genesis' "Sonic the Hedgehog," something special can rise from the ashes.
Is Atomic Heart Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Even with the packed release schedule of 2023, "Atomic Heart" is a game that stands out from the pack. There's a good reason for this, too, because the game is an entirely new IP and draws comparisons to the beloved "Bioshock" series. Still, even if you're somehow unaware that this...
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
Is Like A Dragon: Ishin Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Officially changing its English name from "Yakuza" to "Like a Dragon," the series known as "Ryū ga Gotoku" has rocketed from "cult classic" to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years (via PlayStation). With 19.8 million sales as of 2022 (per Sega), it's joined the likes of "Monster Hunter" and "Final Fantasy" in the top 10 best-selling RPG franchises in Japan (via Capcom and Square Enix).
The Story Of The 'Lost' Japan-Only Legend Of Zelda SNES Games
Most "The Legend of Zelda" games have been republished overseas in some way, enough that many fans don't realize that there were two that never left Japan. The Satellaview, a Japanese-only attachment for the Super Famicom console (which we know as the SNES), had two "Zelda" games that never made it to the States: "BS The Legend of Zelda" and "BS The Legend of Zelda: Ancient Stone Tablets."
Fans' Hopes And Dreams For A Nintendo Switch Pro Are Crushed
Fans have fervently wondered why Nintendo won't release a Switch Pro. It's no secret that the Switch's graphical capabilities firmly put it behind its competitors in terms of performance, so gamers were thrilled to hear a rumor that Nintendo had started releasing 4K-capable dev kits to developers. However, Nintendo quickly shut down speculation that the kit was related to a Switch Pro model, just as it had previously shut down every bit of speculation about an optimized Switch. Now, fans' wishes for a new Pro version of the Nintendo Switch have been squashed yet again, as new information seems to indicate that Nintendo might not plan to release a refreshed Switch at all.
Why Glover Died With The Nintendo 64
In some ways, "Glover" feels like a fever dream of the Hamburger Helper mascot coming to life. However, "Glover" isn't an imagined nightmare; it's a lackluster puzzle platforming game starring a sentient glove running around a brightly colored world on a playful bouncy ball. The game was released on Nintendo 64, PC, and PlayStation, but never moved to newer generations of consoles. In fact, "Glover" never went much of anywhere, and seems to have quietly died with the N64.
game-news24.com
An extremely powerful and inexpensive gaming laptop
Good news An inexpensive and powerful gaming laptop is possible. Asus is known for its computer’s performance. This is a gaming laptop that again has attractive features at a very affordable price. An affordable gaming laptop is available in two types, Lenovo and Asus. The TUF-Fire model, or the...
How Mario Party And The N64 Controller Led To A Major Lawsuit Against Nintendo
"Mario Party" was just one of the many fun and exciting new franchises that Nintendo debuted on the N64. Brimming with dozens of mini-games for players to learn and master, the game launched a full-on series that's still going on today with its 25th entry. This is with good reason, as the game is, true to its name, an exceptionally entertaining party game that even non-gamers can learn to play with relative ease.
Digital Trends
The perfect SSD for your PS5 is on sale at Best Buy right now
While you can expand the storage of your PlayStation 5 by buying from external hard drive deals, installing an internal SSD is a more elegant solution to the console’s space constraints. Here’s a highly recommended option — Western Digital’s WD Black SN850, which is currently on sale from Best Buy for $155 following an $85 discount to its original price of $240. There’s no information on when this offer will end, so you should hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.
The Blizzard Entertainment SNES Game You Likely Never Played
Few would dispute that Blizzard Entertainment is a massive force in the gaming industry. Titles like "Overwatch," "Diablo," and "World of Warcraft" have driven the once tiny studio to the apex of the gaming world, but there was a time when Blizzard was just a small developer founded by three UCLA graduates who wanted to make games. The company was founded in 1991, and most of its early work revolved around converting existing titles to work on home computers, but within just a few years, Blizzard was able to start developing its own games. The RTS game "Warcraft: Orcs and Humans" came out in 1994. It was easily the most popular of these early releases, with Blizzard's bio for co-founder Frank Pierce claiming that it sold over 100,000 copies in the first year (via WayBackMachine). This was the seed of the "Warcraft" franchise that would become the bedrock of Blizzard's success.
ComicBook
GTA Online Gets Final Update of 2022 With New Vehicle, Gifts, and More
GTA Online has gotten one last update for 2022 and it sees the arrival of a new vehicle, gifts, and more. As we enter 2023, GTA Online will begin its 10th year on the market. The long-running online game began in October 2013 and was included with copies of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox 360 and PS3. Of course, the online sensation continued on other platforms before it ended up being spun out into a standalone game in 2022, separate from Grand Theft Auto V. It received some pretty big updates this year even and it seems like it has no signs of slowing down. Rockstar is currently working on Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like no other games will release from the studio before then. It's likely GTA 6 is still a couple of years away, so GTA Online will be the company's source of revenue until then.
Alien Vs Predator: The Atari Jaguar Game You Likely Never Played
The video game console market looked very different in the early '90s compared to today. Most people remember the popular systems of the time, the Nintendo SNES and Sega Genesis, but a few other consoles vied for player attention. The Atari Jaguar fell into the latter category. It released in November 1993 and was marketed as the world's first 64-bit console, telling its audience to "do the math" compared to the 16-bit Genesis.
Does Retro Fighters Make The Best Third Party Nintendo 64 Controllers?
Many gaming veterans fondly look back on the Nintendo 64, even with the unusual N64 controller design that was supposedly built for "Super Mario 64." That's why it was such a big deal that Nintendo confirmed N64 games for its premium subscription, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. However, as per iMore, the official Nintendo 64 controller for the Nintendo Switch leaves much to be desired because it carries over the flaws from the original design.
How The Last Of Us' HBO Show Is Changing Naughty Dog's Future
Video game developer Naughty Dog has been taking inspiration from other entertainment mediums for some time. As far back as "Uncharted 2," it was seeking to make its games more cinematic, and the "Uncharted" sequel was even advertised as being like a movie. That drive was carried through into "The Last of Us" game series, which has received praise for its moving story and complex characters. Now, it seems that Naughty Dog is also taking lessons from television that could change how the developer creates games for the foreseeable future.
Android Headlines
Nintendo plans to release a Switch 2 instead of a Switch Pro
The Nintendo Switch Pro has been the dream of Nintendo fans eager for a more powerful follow-up system. A machine that carried the torch of success from the original Switch, while blazing trails of its own with new, more powerful hardware to deliver increased performance and graphical power. As it...
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Was Inspired By One Major Period Of Japanese History
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" reinvigorated the Zelda franchise for Nintendo in a number of bold and exciting new ways. With its massive open world, inventive new manners of travel, intense combat, and the many other new additions to the series, the 2017 sequel brought the "The Legend of Zelda" to a new, modern audience of gamers in a way that they'd never seen or played before.
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold opens 2023 with two more from the bargain bin
If you were hoping Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscribers would start off 2023 by getting a couple of AAA games from Games With Gold, or maybe a well known indie, well ... you probably know where this is headed. The two titles Xbox Live Gold subscribers (it’s included...
How To Unlock 7-Star Tera Raids In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
A ton of new features were added in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," but one of the most unique mechanics is the addition of the Terastal phenomenon. This allows Pokémon in the Galdea region to become encased in a unique kind of crystal that enhances certain type-based abilities. Most of the wild Pokémon that players will catch while roaming the open-world will have a Terastal form that matches their primary elemental type, but some can be battled and caught in Tera Raids are a bit different. These will have alternate Terastal forms, such as a Flying-Type Pikachu or a Dragon-Type Shellder. Tera Raid battles also drop special loot that can't be found anywhere else in the game.
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 1