ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

North Carolina Anglers Reel In Monster 900-Pound Bluefin Tuna After 5.5 Hour Battle

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DDqi_0jwX36Tm00
John Cruise

Now this bad boy right here looks prehistoric.

The crew of Captain John Cruise, Zack Foster, and Aaron Burr, messed around and landed them one of the biggest bluefin tuna you could ever imagine back on December 2nd in North Carolina, according to Carolina Coast Online…

And I’m talking 900-pounds.

It all went down four miles offshore of New River Inlet, and were actually in surprisingly shallow 50-foot waters, when the massive bluefin took the eight-inch long bluefish bait midway through the day.

And needless to say, the fish wasn’t going down without a fight.

Cruise, a 50-year-old retired Marine Corps officer who was stationed in nearby Camp Lejeune, recalled how it all went down:

“I knew it was a giant of a fish and we were headed for an epic battle when the tuna made a sizzling run of about 600-yards. We slowly closed the gap to the tuna, but it was a long, tough fight.”

In fact, the group battled the bluefin for 5.5 hours on Cruise’s 35-foot Contender charter boat, Pelagic Hunter II.

Cruise continued:

“There was almost nothing we could do except stay in the fight, a down and dirty brawl with an immense fish. The fish went real deep, and I figured the only way I could get it up and near the boat was to sort of ‘plane’ it toward the surface using the boat.”

During the battle, a pod of dolphin came close to the bluefin, and they were concerned that one of them would rub against the 130-pound test braided line and break it, but Cruise was able to get the tuna near the surface, tightening the reel drag, and the tuna was pulled 15 feet away from the boat.

Cruise recalled:

“We got a good harpoon shot into the tuna’s shoulder, and got a gaff in him, but things went bad. The gaff pulled out, and another gaff got knocked away by the fish. Then the fishing line broke and the only thing keeping us tied to the tuna was the 1,500-pound harpoon line.

We broke two hoists getting the fish inside the Contender. But we finally dragged it in headfirst, so only about a quarter of the fish was hanging off the stern.”

They took the bluefin back to New River Marina to weigh their incredibly rare catch, and it weighed in at 900.1 pounds.

It would’ve been a state record, but the three anglers on the rod disqualified it from a record.

The Current North Carolina state bluefin record weighed in at 877 pounds back in 2017, caught by Scott Chambers off Oregon inlet.

Nevertheless, this will be one that Cruise and his crew will never forget.

Comments / 6

Related
kiss951.com

10 Most Iconic Foods in North Carolina You Should Try

Are you hungry? North Carolina surely has some great food options for you to try. Southern cuisine is some of the best foods that you like to enjoy. Plenty of our food is fried and cooked up in butter, oil, and all of that fatty goodness. Talk about enjoying a good time on a plate right? But, what are some of the most popular foods that you should be eating when you’re in North Carolina?
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
ourstate.com

A Chance of Flurries

Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thewashingtondailynews.com

When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC

Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
WASHINGTON, NC
Dip Rai

Roanoke: The Cursed Colony That Disappeared Without A Trace

Lost Colony, an early English settlement on Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) that mysteriously disappeared sometime between the founding (1587) and the expedition leaders return (1590). Roanoke Island (now North Carolina, United States) North Carolina, United States Lost Colony Expedition Leader. The origins of one of the oldest mysteries in America trace back to August of 1587, when a party of approximately 115 English colonists arrived at Roanoke Island, off the coast of present-day North Carolina.
Mount Airy News

Scenic Sales Manager Jessup retiring

A Scenic Ford ad from 1983, which was Jeff Jessup’s first year at Scenic, welcomes visitors to Mount Airy. Who knew visiting for Autumn Leaves Festival was a good excuse to buy a new Ford. Lincoln, or Mercury. A display of Ford Model T keys is seen on the...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cold-stunned sea turtles rescued off NC coast

PINE KNOLL SHORES - More than 200 cold-stunned sea turtles were rescued along the eastern North Carolina coast. According to the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, the aquarium has taken in around 22 rescued sea turtles during the past several weeks. The turtles were placed in heated rehabilitation areas after being stunned by the cold weather. The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue is also treating turtles, with 43 at its facility while the Star Center aquarium in Manteo has 160 turtles.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
Whiskey Riff

Deer Comes Flying Through Bus Windshield, Stands Up And Walks Out The Door

Whew, that was a close one. Well, it was more than close but at least no one got hurt outside of the deer. Deer have a rough go of it. From the time they are born just about everything that can hunt them is on them hard. Not particularly strong, or ferocious, they also just so happen to be a great meal size, and are pretty tasty too. A young fawn just checks all the boxes for a predator… easy to get, good portion size, and a great source of the nutrition they need.
VIRGINIA STATE
Tourine

The best beach Getaways in North Carolina

Welcome to "The Best Beach Getaways in North Carolina"! North Carolina is home to some of the most beautiful and diverse beaches in the country, offering something for everyone from secluded, peaceful retreats to lively, family-friendly destinations.
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town One of the Best Places for a Winter Vacation Home

Are you contemplating getting an additional property? Everyone enjoys their vacation homes when they need a break from their day-to-day. From beach houses to the ultimate dream winter wonderland, vacation homes are getting more and more popular. Finding a hotel or Airbnb rental in places you tend to visit often can be a hassle. So, why not just get a vacation home in some of your favorite vacation destinations?
BANNER ELK, NC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

249K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy